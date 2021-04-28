Data Protection Commissioner makes first public comments since Sinn Féin secret Abú database

Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon has said every voter has right to know if a political party is holding personal information on them gathered from difference sources.

In her first public comments since she contacted Sinn Féin over their secret voter database Abú, Ms Dixon said there is an obligation on parties to tell people if they are compiling personal information on them.

Appearing at an Oireachtas Justice Committee hearing, Ms Dixon was asked by Fine Gael Senator Barry Ward about the rules regarding a political party setting up a national database on voters and entering information on perceived voting intentions.

Ms Dixon said “in the hypothetical scenario” presented by Mr Ward it is “difficult to imagine what legal basis any data controller would have to create a centralised database from varied sources without the knowledge of data subjects”.

“The first question to be asked is what is the legal basis for the creation of the database and of procuring information from other sources, “she said.

“Under Article 14 of the GDPR, if a data controller obtains data indirectly -- not directly from the data subjects themselves -- they have an obligation as soon as possible thereafter to inform data subjects. So typically that would be an obligation on them,” she added.

Ms Dixon Mr Ward did not mention Sinn Féin by name, dealing with a scenario only. However, the Fine Gael senators questions were related to revelations about Sinn Fein’s Abú database.

Ms Dixon said there was a ruling from the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in 2016, in which the Judge Advocate General said that “it's these large data sets that are of primary importance, and the primary purpose of data protection law. It’s the reason why it's of primordial importance.”

The Data Protection Commissioner added: “I'm not sure what's behind the hypothetical scenario you present, but it would certainly be of something that would be of interest to us as a regulator, in terms of how to be compliant.”

Senator Ward said electoral registers were legitimately available, “but there might also be copies of marked registers that show whether a person has voted, and they can go back a large number of years. So consolidating them together, obviously compiles a huge amount of information about voters.

“I'm wondering if it's legitimate for that information to be brought together without the knowledge of those voters, and maybe for extrapolations to be made from that, including, for example voter intent, or predictive scores about how people might vote. I'm wondering is there a legitimacy to that. If so, is there an obligation on the data controller to inform those persons on that register? And what remedies are available to them in the event that there is a shortcoming in respect of data protection obligation?”

Miss Dixon told the committee: “You’d have to trace through all of the principles of the GDPR and examine the 2018 Act. So clearly there's a very specific context if you're talking about data that's collected and compiled for electoral activities -- and there is provision (for that) in the 2018 Act. It's not a free-for-all that allows for it.

“You would first of all have to look and see, does that provision create a legal basis sufficient for what is actually taking place?

“Secondly that provision doesn't eliminate, as you said, the obligation on any controller to ensure transparency in relation to data subjects, and to ensure that those data subjects are going to be able to exercise all rights that may be relevant to them under the GDPR.

“So it's not possible to give a definitive answer, because the devil is going to be in the detail of how it's done. It's theoretically possible to legitimise it -- equally it's possible that it would fail in actual implementation on every single one of the principles.

“And so it would be important to step through it in the actual detail, in order to answer the question definitively.”