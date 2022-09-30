Darragh O’Brien will remain in role after Cabinet reshuffle as Taoiseach says there’s no alternative to Government housing policy

DARRAGH O’Brien will remain as Housing Minister after the December Cabinet reshuffle, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed as he insisted there is no alternative to the Government's housing policy.

In the wake of record homelessness numbers that show 10,805 people in emergency accommodation in August, Mr Martin mounted a robust defence of the Coalition’s policy at the start of the Fianna Fáil ard fheis in Dublin on Friday.

“I think Housing for All is the only substantive policy document. I would challenge you to find another, from any political party in the country, it is the only detailed, comprehensive strategy for housing in this country,” he said.

“What's the alternative that they're producing? I've seen nothing of any substance from any political party outside of government in this country in relation to housing. I’ve seen slogans, I’ve seen soundbites, but I haven’t seen substance.”

Mr Martin said that Mr O’Brien had been “working flat out” and when asked if he would be moved out of his role in the December reshuffle, the Fianna Fáil leader said: “Not at all, no.”

Mr Martin said there are “additional presentations” including new arrivals from other European Union which he claimed has contributed to the sharp increase in homelessness.

“There's thousands of people exiting homelessness every year. It's not the same people who are homeless all of the time,” he said.

“So there are new presentations, there are new arrivals into the country who are homeless also from within the European Union who have to be, of course, provided with housing for.

“So there's a new arrivals all of the time onto the homelessness situation, which is not, we're not happy about that, obviously, we're gonna do everything we possibly can in terms of dealing with the increasing numbers.”

He told reporters at the RDS that the Government was not happy about the situation and that it would be dealt with by the State acquiring and leasing premises through local authorities on an emergency basis. He said that 25,000 houses would be completed this year.

“We need more supply fundamentally in terms of the housing issue and we need to get more provision in terms of housing units as quickly as we possibly can,” he said.

Mr Martin defended the lack of new measures for landlords in the Budget announced on Tuesday saying there would be “unintended consequences” from some of the policies that had been considered.

He said that a ban on evictions is not constitutionally possible outside of a public health emergency like Covid-19. The Taoiseach also said people should be “very cautious” before they start objecting to new housing developments, saying it was “luxury we cannot afford in the country”.

Meanwhile, Mr Martin suggested the EU agreement for a windfall energy tax and revenue cap would be expected to raise “a couple of billion” for Ireland that would be an “additional help” next year.

“It's complex and that's why one has to proceed cautiously in relation to the energy market and that's why we will be doing this taking a bit more time to look at the fundamentals of demand in terms of the relationship, for example, of gas with renewables in terms of the pricing issue,” he said.

“But in the short term, making sure that we can take measures that would ensure that we we get some of that revenue, that extraordinary revenue, that they’ve earned. So we will examine that, we would go for the optimal that we can get.”

Asked if this was his last ever ard fheis as Taoiseach, Mr Martin insisted “not at all”, adding that Fianna Fáil will be “in the mix” after the next election to return to government.