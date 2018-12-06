Dara Calleary to replace Ó Cuív as Fianna Fail rural affairs spokesperson

Fianna Fáil's deputy leader Dara Calleary is to become the party's rural affairs spokesman, replacing Éamon Ó Cuív.

The move will pit him directly against his Mayo constituency colleague Michael Ring who is Minister for Regional Development and Rural Affairs.

Mr Ó Cuív was demoted from the frontbench last month as punishment for taking part in an unofficial launch of party candidate for the local elections in Northern Ireland.

Party leader Micheál Martin said: "The continued decline of rural Ireland and Fine Gael's failure to manage any sort of regional balance in terms of investment and job creation is a pressing national priority.

"The appointment of our Deputy Leader to this portfolio demonstrates Fianna Fáil's determination to hold the Government to account and secure a change in direction."

He has also appointed Dublin West TD John Curran as Spokesperson for National Drug Policy and Urban Affairs.

"John Curran has an immense depth of experience in urban regeneration and drugs policy, and will bring new focus and energy to an issue that has been entirely neglected by this Government," he said.

Online Editors