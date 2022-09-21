Dara Calleary ‘knows battering Robert Troy has taken’ and is ready to ‘move on’ from Golfgate

TD Robert Troy speaking to the media before the Fianna Fail parliamentary "think in" in Mullingar. Picture date: Monday September 12, 2022.

Recently reinstated cabinet junior minister Dara Calleary said it was “absolutely right” for him to step down following the ‘Golfgate’ controversy and he and Micheal Martin “were on the one page”.

In August 2020, while serving as Minister for Agriculture, Mr Calleary attended the now infamous Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Clifden, and he stepped down from his post during the fallout.

“The Taoiseach and I were on the one page, and we acted collectively on it,” he said.

“[It was] absolutely the right decision. I let people down, inadvertently, very strongly let people down at a very difficult time. It's very easy to look back at it now, with the sight of where we are now with Covid, because it’s still with us. You know, it was a very different time, and it was absolutely the right decision. And I have complete peace over it.”

Earlier this month Mr Calleary took over the position of Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation from his Fianna Fáil colleague Robert Troy. Mr Troy resigned from the role after insisting he had made genuine errors with his statutory declaration for the Dáil’s Register of Members’ Interests and failure to register with the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB).

Mr Calleary previously assumed the role of Minister for Agriculture after Barry Cowen, another party colleague, was sacked by Taoiseach Micheal Martin due to a scandal involving an alleged driving ban.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne programme, Minister Calleary sympathised with Robert Troy and said he did not want to take “either job in both positions”.

“Both Barry and Robert are good colleagues and good friends of mine. I absolutely didn't want to be the person taking jobs in those positions,” he said.

“I'm lucky to be coming in on the back of two huge years of work by Robert in the department. He has put enormous work in, on every aspect of the briefs that I'm taking over, and I’ll have the opportunity to bring that work to fruition.

“I know what he’s going through. I absolutely know the journey he's on at the moment and I know it's tough. You know people don't see the personal side of things. You know, somebody comes through a battering like that, it has a massive personal impact on you and your family.

“But, like me, Robert is incredibly lucky in the support he has from his family. I had that support and I was also very lucky that I had my own supporters, my own team to work with me. You know, we just got on with it and he is one hell of strong guy and I know he will.”

Minister Calleary said in his case, he “had to put the head down and mill through” it.

He added: “I want to make a difference and I feel that I can and the day I feel I’ve lost that passion, that I feel I'm not making a difference, that’s the day I’ll pull back.

“It shouldn't have happened, I shouldn't have been there, I literally cannot change it at this stage, much as I wish I could, because the hurt I caused was completely inadvertent – I never sought to do that.

“But I also took responsibility for it. I've acknowledged it and I think, in fairness, I should be allowed to move on from it.”