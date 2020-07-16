| 16.5°C Dublin

Dara Calleary gets a second chance and a first-team position finally

New jobs: Chief Whip Jack Chambers and Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary on their way to Áras an Uachtaráin yesterday

Two smaller positives have emerged from the Barry Cowen debacle: first is that Micheál Martin can again "show his nose in Ballina".

The second is that just 18 days after bitter disappointment at not making Micheál Martin's first team, Dara Calleary is now a full minister after all.

The Taoiseach has been forced by the sacking of Barry Cowen to fall back on his party deputy leader who he had originally named on June 27 in the second string job of Government Chief Whip. That caused a warning from local Mayo Fianna Fáil activists that Martin was not welcome - especially in Calleary's hometown of Ballina - an "informal fatwa" which was yesterday lifted.