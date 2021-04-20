Danny Healy Rae complains about planes ‘peeing down on top of us’ as he decries Climate Bill 

KERRY Independent TD Danny Healy Rae has complained about planes “peeing down on top of us.”

He complained that commercial aircraft are doing more damage to the planet than Irish farmers ever could.

Mr Healy Rae made his remarks as rural Independents decried the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development (Amendment) Bill.

The group says the Green Party inspired legislation will cause “immeasurable damage” to Irish agriculture by imposing carbon costs.

Mr Healy Rae said he was in favour of more wind energy. “We can do things like that. But the next thing is carbon taxes will be driving people down ground.

“And look above you (at the planes),” he said, as an aircraft passed overhead.

"The next thing is they will be peeing down on top of us, whenever they get a notion.”

As journalists laughed, Mr Healy Rae warmed to his attack on civil aviation.

“They are burning more fuel than the town of Killorglin and the village of Kilgarvan would do in a month, and in one trip.

"There’s no word in the world about that.

“And they’ll let him fly on, but paralyse the poor man and woman that's going to work in the morning, and paralyse the farmer.

“How this Bill is so unfair is that there’s farmers already who are carbon neutral. They're sequestering more carbon than they're creating. And there's going to be no compensation and no recognition given to them.

“So what are we at?” he asked.

“What we areat is antagonising and going to hurt the people with this Bill.

“Don’t anyone say to me that Eamon Ryan or the Green Party had a divine right over how this country is minding our land.

"The farmers of Ireland have been doing that for centuries and and for generations.

“People have been seeing after their own places. People are responsible and doing their level best. And when we see what the Chinese and the bigger powers are doing, and they want to paralyse us, who are 0.13 of one per cent in the globe… all we are asking is for fair play and not to paralyse the people in rural places because they’ll be hurt the most.”

The leader of the Rural Independent Group, Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath said: “This Bill will be highly destructive to every facet of the Irish economy, including the agrifood sector, which alone employs 164,400 people. “

This Bill aims to cut carbon emissions by 51 per cent by 2030 and meet net zero emissions by 2050 but makes no exceptions for farmers.

Mr McGrath claimed its imposition would “cause food security issues, lead to thousands of direct and indirect job losses across rural Ireland and create enormous and costly volumes of red tape.”

Online Editors