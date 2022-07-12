12/07/2022 The Taoiseach, Micheal Martin speaking to the media speaking to the media in Dublin Castle this afternoon as the government welcome the publication of the Future of Media Commission Report. Pic Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

THE Coalition rejected proposals to abolish the licence fee and replace it with exchequer funding for RTÉ over concerns that future governments could cut the broadcaster’s funding if they don’t like its coverage.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it would be “dangerous for democracy” if the funding of public service media was contingent on annual budgetary decisions by the government.

He was speaking at the launch of the Future of Media Commission report which made 50 recommendations, 49 of which were accepted by Government but not the proposal to replace the licence fee with funding “derived from general tax revenue” by 2024.

The commission chair Brian MacCraith said the commission had made a “well-argued case” for the reform of the funding model, but acknowledged “a lot had changed in the last 12 months”.

Mr Martin said that abolishing the licence fee and replacing it with exchequer funds - which he suggested could cost taxpayers’ €300m - was “not realistic” and could not be agreed to by the Departments of Finance and Public Expenditure in the “current fiscal climate”

Instead, Media Minister Catherine Martin will set up a technical working group, to report by November, on an overhaul to the licence fee that would ensure more revenue by cracking down on licence fee evasion.

Mr Martin said there has to be a “clear demarcation” between funding and the independence of media and cited evidence in some EU countries of governments having an “unhealthy” influence over media.

“I've been around the government table when there's been significant cuts in previous times. So when you have every single department looking to hold on to its funding, it gets very rough and the temptation for any future government could be to significantly cut, say the media fund or whatever if it didn't like the particular orientation media was taking at a given time,” he said.

He added: “We've seen it already in some EU member states where government’s are now directly influencing to an unhealthy degree media outlets and have an overbearing influence on some media outlets and platforms, which does impact on democracy and choice.”

The report has also recommended:

the establishment of Coimisiún na Meán, a new regulator, to set industry standards that eligibility for public funding will be conditional on adherence to.

the development of a National Counter-Disinformation Strategy to enhance trust in media among the Irish public.

a reduced or zero VAT rate for newspapers and digital publications, which the Taoiseach said would be considered but not may not be possible due to EU rules

tax exemptions for investment on not-for-profit media entities.

a review of the EU copyright directive to assess imbalances between news publishers and online platforms.

A new media fund to support schemes for all national and local media that would include funding for Local Democracy Reporting, News Reporting, Courts Reporting, and Community Media. Ms Martin said some of these schemes will open up next year.

More funding for RTÉ and TG4 for capital investment to support their digital transformation strategies.

The National Union of Journalists expressed “grave disappointment” at the Coalition’s decision to commission “yet another review of the public broadcasting licence system”.

“The current funding system is simply not fit for purpose. The survival and development of public service broadcasting is vital for our democracy,” its Irish general secretary Séamus Dooley said.

“Across the world we have seen attacks on public service broadcasting. The outgoing British Prime Minister made no secret for his disdain for the BBC.

“We need to be vigilant in protecting our public service values and ensure that publicly funded media are appropriately governed and funded through a sustainable and stable model.”