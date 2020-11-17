Dáil warned of ‘shebeens and house parties’ if pubs don't open before Christmas

TD Sean Canney said publicans need to be treated "with a bit of respect" and argued that they will be compliant with strict rules. Photo: Tom Burke

THE Dáil has been warned that of uncontrolled "shebeens and house parties" if pubs can't reopen before Christmas.

Galway East TD Seán Canney made the remarks as he urged the Government to engage with Vintners on how pubs can be reopened safely.

He said there was a "frenzy" over the scenes of outdoor drinking in Dublin last weekend.

He said that rather than a "knee jerk reaction" the best way to resolve the issue is through licensed premises.

He told Taoiseach Micheál Martin he wasn't asking him now if pubs will be open for Christmas, just that the Government would engage with Vintners so they know in advance what they need to do if they are to be opened.

He said publicans need to be treated "with a bit of respect" and argued that they will be compliant with strict rules.

He said the alternative is "shebeens and house parties" which are uncontrolled with no social distancing.

"This is what’s going on.... unless get back to a social, controlled, safe environment."

Speaking after the Cabinet rejected proposals for new fines for outdoor drinking Mr Martin said the "only motivation" of Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions is to reduce community transmission of the virus and to reduce deaths and illnesses.

He said "Government would like nothing better than to open society tomorrow or next week if that was possible."

Mr Martin said Level 5 is having an impact and meant that schools, construction and a lot of non-Covid health services have remained open.

He acknowledged sacrifices made by the public in relation to visiting other people's homes and socialising.

He said the juxtaposition of these sacrifices with the scenes of large crowds drinking outside on recent weekends is "problematic".

Mr Martin said enforcement of existing laws is important and there will be further engagement with the Gardaí in relation to that.

He said the Government will engage with publicans but also warned that Covid-19 thrives where crowds gather.

Mr Canney said the scenes at the weekend were "unacceptable". He said Covid-19 does thrive where people congregate but he fears there will be more "uncontrolled gatherings like we saw last weekend. He again urged the Government to engage with publicans.

