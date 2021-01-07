Dáil to sit for just two days a week, with numbers limited to 45 instead of 160

THE Dáil is moving to restricted opening hours, smaller attendance and fewer working days as a result of the third Covid surge.

Days will last for just six hours, allowing for leaders’ questions and legislation.

The Dáil will sit with just 45 members, instead of 160, in the National Convention Centre.

The exception will be votes on legislation when full numbers may be required

The six-hour days – starting at midday – are also intended to reduce risks to staff.

The Dáil is to sit for two days, on Wednesday and Thursday next week, the business committee decided.

Read More

It had been intended to sit for a single day, as proposed by the Ceann Comhairle, until a request from Gary Gannon of the Social Democrats for time to discuss school closures was agreed.

Most opposition groups wanted a three-day week to follow next week, which would represent a virtual normal schedule, albeit with restricted hours.

This would amount to 18 hours of Dáil business instead of the normal 32 hours, but no agreement has been reached yet. The issue will be discussed again at a meeting next week.

But Jack Chambers TD, the Government Chief Whip, gave a commitment that time will be allocated for discussion of the Mother and Baby Homes report when it is published – expected after a Cabinet meeting next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, all Oireachtas committees will be convened virtually, where possible, with many sessions scrapped.

It was agreed there won’t be any public committee meetings next week – although private meetings to organise business can be held.

This will give the officials time to look at the health and safety aspects of committee meetings being held in meeting rooms.

According to legal advice, public hearings of committees must be held in Leinster House or on its campus and involve the attendance of members. But witnesses who give evidence virtually will not have privilege, or parliamentary legal protection for what they may say.

There will be no oral questions and only written submissions and answers, it is understood. Further changes, if agreed, will last for January and probably the duration of the current crisis.

Requests to waive pre-legislative scrutiny for bills will be referred to the relevant committees, which can reject them or expedite their pre-legislative scrutiny as they wish, sources said.

Read More

Online Editors