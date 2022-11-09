The Dáil has been suspended after an outburst by Independent TD Marc MacSharry.

He claimed he was being discriminated against in terms of speaking time, refusing to accept a ruling by the chair that his point was not in order.

Mr MacSharry last week quit the Fianna Fáil party after a bid to gain re-admittance was delayed by a disciplinary complaint from a party colleague councillor in his constituency who alleged bullying by text message.

Read More

The TD had minutes earlier seen the Taoiseach fail to engage when he raised the issue of modular housing being provided for Ukrainian refugees in Sligo when some local people have been 10 years on the housing list.

Mr Martin had earlier insisted that “Ukrainians are not affecting the housing market” and the idea should not be advanced.

Mr MacSharry raised a point of order with Leas Ceann Chomhairle Catherine Connolly. He said: “You have consistently put me into the last three (speakers), where I'm lucky to get 30 seconds – while others enjoy the benefit of celebrating the local sausage manufacturers and the prizes they win for a minute and 10 seconds.”

Told to resume his seat, he said: “I haven’t the slightest intention of doing so, unless you show a little bit less discrimination and positively discriminate for people who are actually independent, rather than those like yourself who join and form de facto parties and get to speak three or four times a day.”

Told by Ms Connolly that he was “completely and utterly out of order,” Mr MacSharry said: “I'm just asking that I might get more than 30 seconds every two weeks, and I wish that you would study the standing order and accept for the fact that this is a very legitimate point so that people can make a case to say a few words.”

Ms Connolly told him he had failed to comply with her ruling, adding: “I am now adjourning the Dáil.”

Mr MacSharry’s microphone was then muted, and he later walked out.