Dáil stands in tribute following death of peacekeeper Private Séan Rooney in Lebanon

Tributes have been paid in the Dáil to Private Séan Rooney, the peacekeeper killed in the Lebanon.

TDs stood in silence to honour his memory in a moving demonstration of shared mourning.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar paid solemn salute, referring to the loss of “a brave Irish soldier, a young man serving Ireland and the United Nations and Lebanon.”

He added: “Today we are a nation united in grief.

"We know that this loss is felt by everyone in the Defence Forces, whether overseas or at home.”

Mr Varadkar told TDs that just after 9pm Irish time yesterday, members of the 121st Infantry Battalion of UNIFIL were on their way to Beirut in a convoy of two armoured vehicles when they came under small arms fire.

“Four Irish personnel sustained injuries and were brought to Raee Hospital near Sidon. Tragically, Pte Sean Rooney was dead on arrival. The other soldier, Pte Shane Kearney, remains in a serious condition in ICU.

“Two other personnel sustained minor injuries. A Defence Forces medical officer and chaplain is currently at the hospital.”

There will be a full investigation into this fatal incident, Mr Varadkar said, adding that Defence Minister Simon Coveney, will meet UN Secretary General Antonio Guitteres in New York to discuss the matter.

The Defence Forces will do everything to provide care and support to the bereaved families and those of the injured, as the Taoiseach has indicated, Mr Varadkar said.

“Every day of the year, far from these shores, hundreds of Irish soldiers stand guard for the cause of peace and human rights in various UN missions. “They join colleagues from around the world to form what is a thin blue line,” Mr Vardkar said.

He had had the pr ivilege of visiting Tibnin, where a memorial stands to commemorate Irish peacekeepers, more than 40 of them who have lost their lives in Lebanon, he said.

It was a poignant and stark reminder of the danger in which Irish personnel placed themselves every day.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald extended deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Pte Rooney, from Newtowncunningham, Donegal.

“It's devastating news to receive at any time, but that this family will bear this sudden and incredible grief at Christmas is truly heartbreaking, and no words expressed in the chamber will be enough,” Ms McDonald said.

“But I do hope that the family will take what comfort they can from the knowledge that the people of Ireland hold them in our hearts and in our thoughts today.

“My thoughts are also with the members of the Irish Defence Force, Óglaigh na nÉireann, particularly those serving overseas. I want to make special mention of those serving with UNIFIL, for whom the coming days and weeks will be especially difficult.

“Our peacekeepers are heroes. They define the art of spiritual courage, compassion, caring, and our inherent desire to keep people safe. This tragedy underscores the very serious risks and real danger they face in the name of peace.

“We do not nor will we ever take for granted their bravery, their integrity and their inspiring sense of duty.”

Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik also commented on the “horrific news” from Lebanon.

“I also want to extend my own deepest condolences to the families of the families of Shane Kearney who here has been injured and the others injured,” she said.

“I think we're all conscious of the immense courage of our Defence Forces personnel and the immense sacrifice that both they and their families make in being away from home for so long.

“It must be particularly hard at this time with this shocking news for the families of all those Defence Forces personnel serving overseas, and indeed for all of those who are who are abroad on peacekeeping missions.

“We have a really strong international reputation as peacekeepers and and yet this horrific news reminds us of the really serious and immense danger which is faced every day by our peacekeepers abroad.”

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon said the fatal attack had caused profound shock and sadness through Ireland. It was a stark reminder of the dangers and risks that Irish soldiers are facing conflict zones in the quest for peace, he said.

Tributes were also paid by Paul Murphy TD of People Before Profit and Deputy Denis Naughten of the Regional Independent Group before Members stood in mute remembrance and solidarity.

The Irish Bishops’ Conference, also paid tribute.

Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh and Archbishop Dermot Farrell of Dublin expressed their deepest sympathies to the family of Irish Defence Forces’ Pte Rooney.

The Archbishops said: “Private Seán Rooney was serving with the 121st Infantry Battalion in the cause of world peace.

"Private Rooney’s bravery, honour and commitment to peace will never be forgotten.

"We offer our prayers for the happy repose of Private Rooney’s soul, and for peace and consolation of his family, loved ones and to the wider community of the Defence Forces. We also remember in our prayers the injured Private Shane Kearney and his family at this time.

“This tragic event, coming as it does so close to Christmas, when we celebrate the birth of the Prince of Peace, reminds all of us of the work and sacrifices that our Defence Forces, and their families, are asked to make on our behalf to promote peace and reconciliation in our world.”