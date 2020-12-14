Dáil members bar to remain closed amid fears of reopening it could lead to ‘reputational damage’

The Dáil members bar is not reopening despite being permitted to serve food and alcohol under Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions.

It was initially announced that the Leinster House bar was to reopen along with other pubs that serve food in December.

However, Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl intervened to prevent it from reopening over fears it would cause the “reputational damage” to the Houses of the Oireachtas.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl also believed the parliamentary bar for politicians should remain closed in solidarity with publicans across the country who are not able to reopen because they do not serve food.

“Given the situation around the country in which pubs have not been allowed open it would have done significant reputational damage to the Houses of the Oireachtas to allow the members bar reopen while serving food so it’s not opening,” Ó Fearghaíl told the Irish Independent.

“I’m listening to TDs while sitting in the Dáil chair every week expressing the frustrations of publicans around the country who are not able to operate their businesses and I think we need to lead by example by leaving the members bar closed,” he added.

At around 3pm last Friday, TDs and senators were sent an email informing them of the arrangements for reopening the members bar and restaurant .

The email set out in detail the requirements of politicians when attending the members bar. They were required to order a substantial meal if they were planning to drink alcohol and asked to wear a mask any time they were not seated at their table.

They were also asked to “respectfully adhere” to requests of bar staff on social distancing rules.

However, just over an hour after the email was received by TDs a second correspondence arrived informing them the members bar would not be reopening.

The members bar did reopen during the summer when restrictions were eased. The Dáil visitors bar has remained closed since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The members’ restaurant has reopened to TDs and senators in recent days. However, visitors to Leinster House are not permitted to dine in the restaurant for TDs and senators due to the global pandemic.

Social distancing rules apply to all those dining on the premises and there is a limit of six people.

