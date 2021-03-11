Dáil hears calls to ‘extend the gap’ between Covid jabs

A former Government minister has called for the widening of the Covid jab intervals.

Richard Bruton said it would allow a first vaccine to be given to more people, allowing for 80pc protection.

And this in turn could allow for earlier reopening of society and the economy, said the former Education Minister and current chairman of the Fine Gael parliamentary party.

“Should we not now be considering extending the gap between doses, because we could increase the number reached by 40pc if we had a longer delay between the doses for the vaccine,” Mr Bruton asked Health Minister Stephen Donnelly in the Dáil.

Longer intervals until the booster jab would be better, allowing the State to move more quickly down through the priority groups, he said, thus making a greater impact on the risk of the of the virus.

NIAC, the National Immunisation Advisory Committee, is studying the intervals question, the Health Minister said.

It was “an excellent question,” he said.

The Government would study any recommendation that emerged, he added.

Asked about the UK pushing out the intervals to a booster shot in order to give wider coverage to the population, the acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn told the Irish Independent three weeks ago that there was a concern that interval delay could allow vaccine-beating virus variants to emerge.

Mr Bruton said however that the “dramatic de-risking of the virus” through greater initial coverage could “change the trigger points for a re-opening of the economy.”

He said: “Clearly the risk associated with say 300 cases per day is very different, if 80 per cent of the risk has been removed. We need to level with people if we’re to sustain their support.”

He commended citizens on the progress made. “The number of cases, since the peak is down 90 per cent. Hospitalisations are down by over 75 per cent, and ICU admissions are down over 50 per cent.

“That’s the result of people up and down the country observing these obligations.”

Despite the frustration with the stop-go nature of the vaccine programme, there was now probably be 600,000 people vaccinated, an increase of a fifth in a week, he said. By the middle of next week all of the over 80s would be jabbed, and “that will take out 63pc of the risk of fatalities from this virus.

“As we move to the group with high risk conditions, we will take even more out, particularly in in the risk of people being admitted to ICU. So we should we now be considering extending the gap between doses.”

Mr Donnelly said the ‘very hard regimen’ of anti-virus measures was working, “even with this awful B 117 variant,” and week by week Ireland was steadily reducing the number of cases to now the fourth-lowest in Europe.

Some concerns have been raised on extending the intervals between first and second shots, he said, “in terms of a fall-off in effectiveness or levels of protection if the interval is too long.

“It's something NIAC is is paying attention to, and obviously if they make any recommendation, that's something we will we will we will certainly look at.”

Online Editors