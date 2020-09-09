Dáil hears calls to ease 'bonkers' restrictions on partners attending maternity hospitals

Restrictions on partners of pregnant women attending maternity hospitals are necessary to protect mothers and their babies from Covid-19, a junior health minister has said.

There have been growing calls for maternity hospitals to ease current restrictions that prevent partners of pregnant women from attending for prenatal scans.

While some facilities are beginning to allow partners to attend for 20-week scans, some hospitals are not permitting fathers or birthing partners to accompany women to hospital until it is established that they are in labour.

The pandemic restrictions were criticised as “bonkers” by the Sinn Féin TD Reada Cronin in the Dáil today, who said they did not make sense when pubs were reopening.

“It is straight up bonkers that it is more important for a father to be able to wet his baby’s head rather than to see his baby’s head,” she said.

Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns said she had spoken to one woman who was in labour for 23 hours and did not have any support. In another case she spoke to a woman who had had an emergency C-section and gone through the entire birth and five days in hospital alone.

“Her husband met their baby when they were discharged,” she said.

Responding for the Government, the Minister of State at the Department of Health, Mary Butler said she understood the restrictions had presented difficulties for expectant mothers and fathers.

“Regrettably, but in order to protect women, babies, staff, and indeed our maternity services as a whole, it has been necessary to reduce footfall in the maternity hospitals,” the Fianna Fáil TD said.

“This has been achieved in part by the introduction of visitor restrictions, which has unfortunately included limitations on access of partners to maternity wards, theatres and appointments.”

She said the fact there have been no Covid maternal deaths in this country and a low incidence rate of the virus in pregnant women suggested the current approach was working. She said an outbreak of Covid-19 in a maternity hospital would be “devastating” for that service and impact its ability to provide care.

Ms Butler said that restrictions were made and reviewed at a local level in each hospital and that here cannot be a one-size-fits-all approach. She said restrictions were being reviewed by hospitals on an ongoing basis and being minimised as much as possible.

“These restrictions are reviewed on a frequent basis and will be lifted as soon as hospitals believe it is safe to do so,” she said.

Ms Butler said she would bring the TDs' concerns to the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, but insisted: “These restrictions are put in place purely to protect the mother and the baby.”

Dublin Lord Mayor councillor Hazel Chu has this week written to the capital’s three maternity hospitals asking them to ease restrictions for partners. Meanwhile, Fine Gael Senator Emer Currie said guidelines in the North changed in July to allow a partner to attend for the duration of labour and birth as well as 12-week scans, anomaly scans and pregnancy clinics and she called for similar moves to be made here.

“We are only talking about access to the hospital for one person, which will make a world of difference to mother and baby,” Ms Currie said.

