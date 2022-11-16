TD Catherine Connolly has hit back at maverick Sligo TD Marc MacSharry utterly rejecting claims by him that she had treated him unfairly when chairing Dáil sessions.

Presiding at today’s parliamentary session, the Galway West Independent TD departed from usual procedures to make a statement about her work as Leas-Cheann Comhairle of the Dáil.

She described the comments by Mr MacSharry as an "unjustifiable" attack on her independence chairing parliamentary sessions. She added that she has taken an oath to be completely independent in this work.

Ms Connolly said a letter outlining her rejection of his allegations will now be sent to the Sligo TD.

Last Wednesday Mr MacSharry made direct and personal allegations to the Leas Cheann Comhairle alleging he had been unfairly treated in the allocation of speaking time.

“You have consistently put me into the last three speakers, where I am lucky to get 30 seconds, while others enjoy the benefit of celebrating the local sausage manufacturers and the prizes they win for a minute and ten seconds,” said the former Fianna Fáil TD who is now an Independent.

When Ms Connolly told him to resume his seat, he loudly refused causing her to suspend proceedings.

“I have not the slightest intention of doing so until you show a little less discrimination and positively discriminate against actual Independents rather than those, like yourself, who join and form de facto parties and get to speak three or four times every day,” Mr MacSharry said.

Another Independent TD, Thomas Pringle, has since lodged an official complaint against Mr MacSharry for his conduct. Mr Pringle said the incident undermined Ms Connolly and also other Independent TDs and was completely unacceptable.

Mr MacSharry quit Fianna Fáil earlier this month over the party’s handling of a bullying complaint. He had been due to re-join the party after he resigned last year ahead of a no-confidence motion in Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.

