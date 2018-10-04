Dail debates abortion legislation proposals

LEGISLATION providing for the regulation of abortion has been introduced in the Dáil following Ireland's vote to repeal the Eighth Amendment.

Health Minister Simon Harris, introducing the bill, said that TDs would make history by beginning the process of legislating for abortion services.

“Of course, history is not made only in this House. This history was made on streets, in homes and in ballot boxes across this country,” he said.

“By people, including colleagues here, who have campaigned steadfastly for many years. By young people who had never had a say on an issue they cared deeply about and who were galvanised by a movement of equality.

“By everybody who thought deeply and felt strongly on this subject, in their different ways, and came out on May 25 to make their decision known in the ballot box, resulting in an emphatic majority to repeal the Eighth and for us to legislate.”

Mr Harris said that the vote marked a new chapter for women’s health in Ireland.

“A chapter in which women are valued, their decisions are respected and they are cared for without judgment,” he said.

The bill outlines the legal framework for when abortion services can be provided, which is at any point of up to 12 weeks of pregnancy.

The service will be delivered by GPs up to nine weeks of pregnancy any women presenting later will be referred to obstetricians in hospitals.

Work is at an “advanced stage” to draw up a contract for medics to provide the service, Mr Harris said.

The legislation also allows for a three day pause period which Mr Harris said is in place in several countries.

Mr Harris also urged TDs to be "constructive but not obstructive" and to respect the views of the electorate when debating the legislation.

He cautioned against re-running the referendum during the debate.

