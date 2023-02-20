| 9.9°C Dublin

Dáil cocaine dabblers and an angry Justice Minister – spotlight falls on politicians as drugs conversation intensifies

Justice Minister Simon Harris said there is a direct link between 'snorting a line or taking a pill and murder, assault, criminality and misery'. Photo: Getty Images/Stock image Expand

Senan Molony

Politicians are about to face a fresh focus on their personal attitudes and practices with illegal drugs.

A Citizens’ Assembly on drugs will soon be established to consider the whole policy landscape on narcotics, with options ranging from decriminalisation to tougher punishments.

