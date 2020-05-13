Dáil agenda thrown into dissarray after row over plan to withdraw report that led to Shatter resignation

TOMORROW'S Dáil agenda has been thrown into disarray following a row over the government's bid to withdraw a controversial report that led to Alan Shatter's resignation as justice minister from the Oireachtas record.

The motion to withdraw the report by barrister Sean Guerin into garda misconduct allegations by the whistleblower Maurice McCabe was listed to take place without debate tomorrow on foot of a Supreme Court judgment last year.

The tabling of the motion by the Government follows discussions between the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghail, who agree the report should be removed from the Houses of the Oireachtas library in light of the court judgment.

However, TDs from Sinn Féin, Fianna Fáil, Labour and others raised concern that this was due to take place this week.

Some, including Fianna Fáil argued that it should be deferred to a later date.

Labour TD Brendan Howlin said there was surprise that the motion was on the order paper and suggested it would be "useful to have a more considered period until the report is withdrawn".

He added: "one lawyer suggested you can no more un-lay a report than a hen can un-lay an egg."

Mr Ó Fearghaíl said the proposed motion can do this.

He said there is legal advice to say that this device is legitimate and it is “safe to proceed”.

Fine Gael TDs including justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said the motion should go ahead.

Peter Burke, said it is "important we do not deny natural justice to any former member."

A vote was taken on tomorrow's business and the scheduled was scrapped by TDs.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said it was a "very poor reflection on our parliamentary process and the business committee needs to have a look at itself."

Mr Ó Fearghaíl said the business committee will meet later today to consider tomorrow's schedule.





Online Editors