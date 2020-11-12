DAA insists 12,000 Covid-19 tests-a-day will be available once Dublin Airport facility opens

THE DAA has insisted it will have access to capacity of more than 12,000 Covid-19 tests per day once new facilities in Dublin Airport opens.

It comes after the Dáil was told by Junior Transport Minister Hildegarde Naughton that DAA's airports in Dublin and Cork estimate volumes of about 150 tests per day and ramping that up to 300 per day in total towards the end of the year.

Ms Naughton said the DAA have also identified capacity in the private sector testing market of up to 12,000 PCR tests per day.

Sinn Féin TD Darren O'Rourke raised concern at the remarks saying: “Obviously the testing capacity won’t be there to test everybody that’s coming in if it’s 150 per day."

He later said the DAA previously indicated that there could be as many as 15,000 tests per day and Mr O'Rourke said it's essential that the fullness of capacity is used.

DAA spokesperson this evening told Independent.ie: “The testing facilities at Dublin and Cork airports have will have access to testing capacity of more than 12,000 tests per day from opening, rising to more than 15,000 tests per day as required.”

A Department of Transport spokesperson meanwhile, clarified that the 150 and 300 figures referred to by Ms Naughton were "expected volume of demand" and the 12,000 number was how many tests can be deployed per day.

Covid-19 tests form a part of the new EU traffic light system for travel from orange and red countries that Ireland is implementing from midnight on November 29.

Mr O’Rourke raised the issue of airport testing with Ms Naughton in the Dáil.

She said that the tests must all be carried out by the private sector so that it doesn't impinge on HSE resources.

Drive through testing at Cork and Shannon airports is to be available from today.

She said testing at Dublin Airport will be undertaken by two providers by means of a drive through and walk-through facility at the airport and it will be "reasonably priced".

But she warned there's “No certainty of capacity to meet all possible requirements" and intending passengers should seek an appointment before travelling.

Mr O’Rourke said people will want to know what testing regime will be in place for Christmas and what the Government will be advising on foreign travel.

He said that Dublin Airport had 1.2m passengers over Christmas last year and that's a “huge number”.

Mr O’Rourke asked how the Government will manage demand while balancing public health advice.

Ms Naughton said people coming from red countries can get a Covid-19 five days after arrival and won’t have to restrict movements after they get the all clear.

Travellers from orange countries who didn't get a pre-departure test three days in advance of arrival here can also go through the same process.

She said: "It’s about people taking personal responsibility when they come here and adhering to the local public health advice.”

Mr O'Rourke said there is “a significant risk if there are very large numbers of people coming back into the country that it will have significant public health implications given the fact that our passenger locator form and our testing regime are not entirely adequate.”

Ms Naughton said: “You raise a very valid point.

"Anyone who is… travelling into the country be it for essential work or those now at Christmas who’ll want to come home and visit family – there is a level of personal responsibility whatever we do here at a national level with the health protocols.”

She said if they’re visiting family it’s in their own interests to act responsibly.

She said they can take a PCR test in advance if they are travelling from an orange country or take the test five days after arrival here if their point of origin is red-listed.

Ms Naughton added: “We don’t know where we’re going to be in relation to this virus.

"It’s moving in a really positive direction but you can be assured there is a high-level technical group at Government level who will be watching international travel, assessing this, working with the CMO in relation to the travel advice.”

She encouraged people to check the DAA webpage on testing as well as Gov.ie for Ireland's public health advice.

Online Editors