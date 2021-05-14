D-day arrives for two DUP candidates with result expected by 5pm at latest

The new leader of the DUP should be declared by this afternoon following the first such contest in the party’s 50-year history.

The result is expected by 5pm at the latest, and either Lagan Valley MLA Edwin Poots or Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson will be named as Arlene Foster’s successor.

A new deputy leader will also be chosen today, replacing Lord Dodds.

Mrs Foster, who announced she was resigning after more than three-quarters of MLAs and half of MPs signed a letter of no confidence in her, will step down as DUP leader on May 28, and as First Minister around a month later.

The winner will need to receive 19 votes, but there is also the possibility of a tie at 18-18.

However, party sources remained tight-lipped last night on what happens next if that scenario plays out.

Votes can only be cast by the party's 28 Assembly Members and eight MPs in a secret ballot at a voting station at DUP headquarters in east Belfast from noon. The verification process will be overseen by a third party.

DUP councillors, members and unelected officials are not eligible to vote.

The outcome will be put to the party’s central executive committee for ratification.

The candidate to be First Minister will then be selected by a nominations officer appointed by the new leader.

Previously the DUP leader also held the top ministerial position.

However, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson cannot assume the position of First Minister if he wins the race because it can only be occupied by a MLA.

Mr Poots previously said that if he was the winner, he intended to give the First Minister role to someone else.