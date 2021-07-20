Customers who leave a pub or restaurant must be given a “clearly identifiable non-transferable” stamp or tag if they wish to return under a draft of new rules for indoor dining.

The draft regulations given to the hospitality sector last week outlines some of the new rules which may have to be enforced once indoor dining returns on July 26.

The Working Group on Indoor Hospitality is meeting later today to continue talks on the regulations for pubs, restaurants and cafes.

The draft of the document seen by Independent.ie says under the new regime a customer will be “required to notify a staff member and be provided with a clearly identifiable non-transferable tag/stamp” if they intend to leave and later return to a premises.

An example was given of someone walking outside a pub or restaurant to have a cigarette.

Business owners will be asked to take “reasonable steps” to ensure that no person other than those who are vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 in the last six months are admitted to indoor areas.

Restaurant, pub and café owners are told to inform people who are booking by phone or online that they will be refused entry to indoor facilities if they cannot provide proof of immunity.

In each premies there must be a “defined and managed entrance point” which is overseen by a member of staff who can check the documentation of walk-in and booked-in customers.

“Before a customer is allowed to sit at a designated table or counter space indoors they must present their proof of immunity,” the document said.

“The business must ensure all members of the party have the relevant proof of immunity to prove that all over 18’s are fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 if they wish to dine indoors,” it added

Under 18s accompanying their family indoors are currently not required to show proof of immunity.

After proof of immunity is received, the lead member of a party will be asked for their name and telephone number for contact tracing purposes.

Any member of a group who cannot provide proof of immunity should not be allowed dine inside.

However, the document suggests in such circumstances that “some or all of the party may be encouraged to avail of outdoor services where available”.