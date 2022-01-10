Current coalition has to keep calm and carry on despite embracement of Sinn Féin

There has been speculation about the significance of a photograph of Mary Lou McDonald and Bertie Ahern embracing at a Dublin funeral in recent days.

The chin-strokers have pondered whether it is “a harbinger of a coalition to come” between Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil.

Actually, the explanation is very prosaic. While the late Chris Wall was a popular political figure – and Mr Ahern’s key strategist over decades – he also just happened to be Ms McDonald’s next-door neighbour in Cabra.

Mary Lou McDonald told the Irish Independent today: "Chris was our next door neighbour and friend. Our families know each other very well. We loved him.”

A Sinn Féin source, anxious not to alarm their own core support, said: “Look, it was just a local thing. There’s no higher political significance.”

No particular political outreach to Fianna Fáil then – although it remains a little known fact that Ms McDonald in her youth was a member of a Fianna Fáil cumann in Dublin West.

She, and the two parties themselves, have since gone in different directions. For Mary Lou and Sinn Féin it has been mistakably on an upward trajectory, especially since the beginning of 2020.

Any outreach arguably unnecessary then, because Sinn Féin and Mary Lou are set fair to lead the next Government in any case, possibly with support, active or abstentionism, from likeminded parties of the Left.

And a 33pc poll result for Sinn Féin in the Sunday Independent yesterday will likely be boosted even further by the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday at the end of this month.

On January 30, 1972, members of the British Army’s parachute regiment opened live fire – unprovoked – on a peaceful civil rights march by civilians in Derry.

Thirteen ordinary people, walking their own streets, were shot dead that day. A fourteenth victim was later added to the regiment’s catalogue of murder – with audio recordings extant of at least one British officer telling his troops to shoot a human target dead.

Meanwhile, the rerunning of film footage of a crouching bishop of Derry waving a white handkerchief as heroic townsfolk tried to save the life of a gunshot victim – while being harassed by armed and helmeted soldiers with camouflaged faces – is likely to stir emotions anew.

Those emotions half a century ago saw the recall of the Irish ambassador to the United Kingdom, worldwide uproar, and the burning down of the British Embassy on Merrion Square by an incensed crowd.

Just as Bloody Sunday acted as the IRA’s greatest ever recruiting sergeant before the 1981 hunger strikes, the recall of those events is likely to stir the passions… and possibly add another few points to Sinn Féin’s poll ratings.

This would be particularly the case if blundering Boris and callous Northern Secretary Brandon Lewis make crude comments about Bloody Sunday.

This would not be unexpected, given that Lewis has said, in the presence of Simon Coveney, and in the context of the lesser-known but just as shocking Ballymurphy Massacre, that some people were engaged in “vexatious” court actions against ex-soldiers.

And yet the renewed outrage factor may be short-lived. The year of 1972 was the bloodiest of the Northern Ireland conflict, and regular brutal reminders of IRA atrocities might take some edge off the Sinn Féin clear poll lead in the months ahead.

It is inescapable, for one thing, that many young voters will learn later this year for the first time about “Bloody Friday”, July 21, 1972.

In an IRA show of force, no fewer that 22 bombs exploded around the city of Belfast, most within a single half-hour, with some blasts and towering smoke clouds almost simultaneous.

Miraculously, only nine people were killed, but more than 130 were seriously injured – a panicked population running from one alert area to sometimes serious danger because of a wave of simultaneous hoax calls.

It may cause some re-examination. In any case, the current coalition has to keep calm and carry on.