Fianna Fáil bosses are considering whether to discipline former minister Éamon Ó Cuiv and Senator Mark Daly for "bringing the party into disrepute".

Ó Cuiv and Daly face sanction for launching Fianna Fáil in North

Party leader Micheál Martin is said to be "fuming" over the decision by the pair to publicly present Sorcha McAnespy as Fianna Fáil's first ever candidate in the Northern Ireland council elections.

Ms McAnespy ran for election in 2014 as a Sinn Féin councillor but subsequently left the party, alleging there was a culture of misogyny.

Photos were issued on Thursday night of the trio posing with Fianna Fáil-branded election posters carrying Ms McAnespy's image, urging people to vote for her.

Fianna Fáil is in discussions with the SDLP about a possible partnership ahead of the 2019 elections but it's still some way from making any public announcement.

Senior sources accused Mr Ó Cuiv and Mr Daly of "playing games", adding that they never informed party headquarters about their trip to Omagh.

Contest

Mr Martin is understood to be thinking about sanctioning all three.

It is unclear what that sanction might be.

Mr Daly told the Irish Independent last night that he has done nothing wrong.

He said Fianna Fáil members voted in 2013 to contest the elections north of the Border in 2019.

"The decision has already been made by the members," Mr Daly said.

Ms McAnespy left Sinn Féin claiming she had been exposed to a "toxic" atmosphere after trying to strike alliances with unionists and other political opponents.

Irish Independent