Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan are meeting for the first time this year at lunchtime to discuss the ongoing situation with the virus.

All three are getting regular updates from the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid and Vaccine Taskforce chair Prof Brian MacCraith on the latest data on transmission, hospitalisations and vaccines.

The leaders are likely to discuss changes to close contacts and isolation rules. They will also look at how antigen test results will be recorded by the HSE.

A series of significant meetings in the coming days will decide how we live with the Omicron variant in the weeks ahead as new case numbers continue to break records.

Read More

Today, Education Minister Norma Foley will meet with teachers unions and school board of management bodies to discuss the return to classes later this week.

The firm view of the Government is that schools should reopen as planned on Thursday and the minister will set out measures to ensure students can return safely to classes.

Unions will today be seeking clarity from the public health sector and the Education Minister Norma Foley.

Ahead of the meeting with the Department of Education today, the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) said that there is essential that individual schools be allowed to choose how they re-open based on their particular circumstances, as no two schools will be the same in terms of staff availability due to the effects of the pandemic.

In a statement, they wrote; “In some cases, there will inevitably be restrictions on the number of students who will be able to attend school due to teacher shortages.

"Clearly, any situation where groups of students in attendance cannot be supervised is unacceptable on health and safety grounds.

“It is TUI’s strong position that in situations where priority needs to be provided, it should be given to students in special needs classes, students with special and additional needs and students in examination years.”

They added that there is “grave concern” among teachers at how transmissible the Omicron strain of COVID is.

And they said they are “once again” demanding the provision of appropriate quantities of FFP2 masks to all schools and HEPA filters to be provided to all schools that require them.

The meeting comes amid confusion surrounding how many teachers will be able to report for work.

Principals could face many classrooms without teachers on Thursday as the numbers isolating due to Covid continues to spiral.

There is so much confusion about Covid testing and isolation that teachers’ unions cannot predict how many teachers will be able to work.

“We don’t yet know how many teachers will be able to report for work because they don’t know how long to isolate from, how long to isolate to, and whether or not those dates will change,” said Teachers’ Union of Ireland general secretary Michael Gillespie told the Irish Independent.

“There needs to be clarity also on if different rules apply if you are a positive case or a close contact.

“Our members are asking us what ‘Day One’ (of isolating) is. Is it when they get a positive antigen test, or is it when they get a positive PCR test?

“They also don’t know if the isolation period is 10 days, seven days, or five days, and all these things need to be clarified.

“You could also have a situation where you have a good number of teachers turn up on Thursday, but few students, or vice-versa.

“Then you have to ask if it would be better to close the school and turn to some sort of online classes. There are so many questions,” Mr Gillespie said.

Meanwhile, the Ombudsman for Children, Dr Niall Muldoon, today called for the Government to explore all options and to maintain their commitment to keep schools open.

Speaking ahead of a meeting between the Department of Education, health officials, unions and school management bodies, the Ombudsman for Children said:

“Closing schools and denying children access to in-person learning cannot be our default response.

"There is no doubt that the extremely high case numbers arising from the Omicron variant will be a challenge for everyone in the school community, but almost two years into the pandemic we know the negative impact school closures have, not only on children’s learning, but on their social development.

"We also know that the most vulnerable children and those with special needs are disproportionately affected.”

Tomorrow, there will be a full meeting of the Cabinet where the Taoiseach and ministers are expected to agree changes to how long people must restrict their movements if they get a positive diagnosis or if they are deemed a close contact.

The Government has been looking closely to America were the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) reduced the isolation period for people who test positive from 10 days to five days.

The CDC advised that close contact isolations rules could be dropped for fully boosted people with no symptoms as long as they wear a mask in all settings.

It is expected the Cabinet will make changes to isolation rules without any formal recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

Then, Dr Holohan and his team will meet on Thursday to review the current state of play with Covid transmission and the impact it is having on the health service.

As usual, there is apprehension in Government around what Nphet may recommend but ministers hope there will be no need to impose severe restrictions over the coming weeks. The Government is looking at the significant drop in Omicron cases in South Africa and Britain in the hope something similar will happen here, albeit in another week or two.

Depending on what Nphet recommend on Thursday, there may be a need for the powerful Cabinet sub-committee to meet on Friday to examine the advice.