Cross-party coalition seeks to outlaw gay conversion therapy

The group is seeking to follow through on the pledge in the Programme for Government to ban conversion therapy.

A new cross-party all-island coalition of activists will seek to outlaw conversion therapy in Ireland.

The Anti Conversion Therapy Coalition (ACTC), which launches today, is made up of up independent activists, as well as members from different parties from the State and in Northern Ireland.

It includes members from the Fine Gael, Sinn Féin, the Social Democrats, Fianna Fáil, People Before Profit, Labour, the Green Party, Aontú, the SDLP and UUP.

The cross-party group will support Sinn Féin Senator Fintan Warfield’s Prohibition of Conversion Therapies Bill 2018, which will soon undergo committee stage.

Nearly two dozen Senators have co-signed the Bill, including those from Sinn Féin, Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil, the Labour Party, Green Party and Independents.

Conversion therapy refers to any form of treatment proposed to change a person’s sexual orientation or to suppress a person’s gender identity.

The coalition argues that these therapies are both unethical and harmful, and are based on a belief that being gay or transgender is a mental illness, and can “be cured”.

“We’re coming together to highlight that this unethical practice needs to end in Ireland,” said the chairperson of the group and LGBT activist Aaron Grant, a student in the National University of Ireland, Maynooth.

“This isn’t an ideological issue, it’s about doing what’s right,” he added.

“Banning conversion therapy is one of the goals of the Programme for Government, and we want to get it over the line,” Mr Grant said.

Currently, only Brazil, Ecuador, Malta and Germany have nationwide bans on the practice of conversion therapy.

There are regional laws in place preventing the practice in the US, Spain, Canada and Australia.

Online Editors