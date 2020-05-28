Criticism in Dáil of Supermacs boss's claim some workers 'won the lotto' with €350-a-week unemployment payment

SUPERMACS boss Pat McDonagh has been criticised in the Dáil

SUPERMACS boss Pat McDonagh has been criticised in the Dáil for remarks he made claiming some workers "won the lotto" with the €350-a-week emergency unemployment payment.

Politicians also made claims about levels of pay at the fast food chain and attacked a practice where deductions are made from staff pay for break-time food.

Some part-time workers are being paid more under the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment than they earned before the crisis.

Mr McDonagh has said that there's no incentive for some workers to return to jobs as a result.

On RTÉ Radio today he gave the example of a mother and son who work for his company.

The son is a student that works part-time and gets around €80-€100 per week.

The mother works full-time and both qualify for the same €350-a-week payment from the State.

"There’s no incentive for him to come back to work because he’s on a winner. He’s won the Lotto." Mr McDonagh said.

Later in the Dáil Labour TD Ged Nash said that a "horrible narrative" has emerged suggesting people who have incomes of €350-a-week on the PUP "are somehow cheats, scroungers and spongers".

Mr Nash said he was on the radio with Mr McDonagh and added: "He had made statements, as have other well-heeled commentators, about how some people in this country are on more money than they were while they were working.

"That is an utter disgrace."

He claimed it is: "Revelatory of how some employers treat their staff."

Mr Nash added: "Remember - and he said this on radio today - this is a guy who takes €1.60 each day from his staff to allow them to eat the chips they produce…

"This was said on national radio and it was not denied. It was confirmed."

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl intervened to say "I do not think that it is appropriate to name an individual in the House who is not here to defend himself."

Mr Nash said Mr McDonagh is "well able to defend himself" but Mr Ó Fearghaíl again pointed out he wasn’t present in the Dáil.

Later Rise TD Paul Murphy also criticised Mr McDonagh when he argued that the State subsidies low pay with schemes like the Working Families Payment.

He said that figures showing 200,000 people on the PUP were earning less than €300-a-week in jobs before the pandemic do not reflect the income support they get from the State.

Mr Murphy claimed: "The State makes up for the low pay of employers like Pat McDonagh."

He added: "That’s what - or at least a part of what - his multi-millions are built on."

He claimed Mr McDonagh is "worth over €300m" and that his remarks came across as having "contempt" for his own workers.

Mr Murphy also argued that Mr McDonagh’s attitude is "completely out of touch with ordinary people" in suggesting that "people are winning the lotto for getting €350-a-week."

He said €350 is "below the poverty line for a parent who has a child."

He claimed that it’s "utterly disgusting" that Mr McDonagh "pays minimum wage and insists on taking compulsory deductions for food, whether they eat it or don’t eat it, out of that."

Mr McDonagh told RTÉ Radio's Today with Sarah McInerney that he welcomed the PUP when it was introduced but it needs to be reviewed.

He said some people should get more and other's less.

He was challenged on his claim that the payment was like a Lotto win for some people.

Mr McDonagh said: "If you multiply it for ten/twelve weeks – maybe it’s the GAA Lotto."

It was put to him that workers would have an incentive to return to their jobs if he paid them more.

Mr McDonagh said: "At the moment most businesses across the country are struggling. It’s a case of survival. It’s a case of uncertainty for the future. If you look at our business right across the board the motorway services stations were down 70pc. We’ll be lucky to get back to 70pc in the fast food business."

He said Supermacs workers start on the minimum wage but as they progress this increases.

Mr McDonagh said "It’s not a situation that it relates to minimum wage… this is a case of survival for the next year".

This evening a statement from Supermacs said: "Pat McDonagh has said consistently that he fully supports the Covid Payment scheme".

It said that "at no time has he called for the payment to be abolished, that anomalies in the scheme that had developed over time needed to be addressed in the interests of fairness and to prevent the current scheme from acting as a dis-incentive."

On allegations made in the Dáil about staff food Supermacs said that food is provided for staff at a discount of 80pc.

On the deductions of wages for food Mr McDonagh said it's "up to €1.60 and we give them a meal and we give them also a break with coffee or whatever else for that.”

Asked if the sum is deducted if staff don't take a meal he said: "That what’s applied across the board, whether they take it or don’t is up to themselves."

