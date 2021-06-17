| 15.8°C Dublin

Crisis is over for now – but the North’s politics are more complicated than ever

John Downing

Developments around the protection of the Irish language sum up many of the issues in a nutshell

The new Northern Ireland First Minister Paul Givan MLA Expand

THE North’s current crisis is averted – for the moment at least.

But the latest political fix, which saves power-sharing for now, does not engender confidence in the Northern Ireland’s very messed-up politics and fragile peace – all of 23 years after the brave new dawn of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

Edwin Poots’s Democratic Unionist Party has escaped an early Stormont election and a pretty certain electoral defeat.

