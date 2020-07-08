Cowen "took his punishment" and doesn't need to resign - Vardakar

Agriculture minister Barry Cowen "took his punishment" and does not need to resign for his drink-driving conviction and failure to disclose this up front to Government colleagues, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says.

"As regards Minister Cowen, he's made his apology. He's given his explanations. He took his punishment for the offense that he committed," Mr Varadkar said in response to a question from the Irish Independent.

"I've received an assurance from the Taoiseach that there won't be any more revelations of any offenses that are more serious than the ones that we know about. So I'm satisfied with that," said Mr Varadkar, who was attending the launch of the midyear results for inward investment agency IDA Ireland.

Read More

When asked whether the Government needed to take a tougher line on drink driving and on drivers who spend years on the roads with only 'learner' permits, Mr Varadkar said the Government would tighten laws and see that they were better enforced.

"Our roads in Ireland can be very dangerous places. Thousands of people have lost their lives on our roads. Most families in Ireland have been affected in some way; somebody has lost their life or been injured on our roads," he said. "That's why improving road safety has to be part of the mission of the new Government."

Read More

Online Editors