Covid restrictions: as crunch meetings take place this week, could 8pm pub and restaurant curfew be lifted?

Work from home advisory and booster jabs for indoor dining also up for discussion

Gabija Gataveckaite Twitter Email

A number of crunch meetings this week will pave the way for the next phase of lifting of restrictions.

Despite senior ministers having their usual Cabinet meeting this Wednesday, it is not expected that any decisions will be made on easing measures until after the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) meets on Thursday.

