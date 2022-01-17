Covid restrictions: as crunch meetings take place this week, could 8pm pub and restaurant curfew be lifted?

A number of crunch meetings this week will pave the way for the next phase of lifting of restrictions.

Despite senior ministers having their usual Cabinet meeting this Wednesday, it is not expected that any decisions will be made on easing measures until after the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) meets on Thursday.

Government sources said that depending on what the public health advice is, the Cabinet could then reconvene as soon as Friday to make key decisions.

Which rules could change?

Sources indicated that the current curfew of 8pm on hospitality, cinemas, theatres and other cultural indoor events, will most likely be lifted.

This may be pushed back to 11pm or 12pm or scrapped altogether, depending on Nphet advice.

However, one source suggested that “everything is on the table”.

Read More

Event limits

Indoor events are still limited to 50pc of attendees or 1,000, whichever is lower, and weddings are still capped at 100 guests.

The current capacity limits on outdoor events are currently at 5,000 or 50pc, whichever is lower.

These are all believed to be up for discussion when Nphet meets on Thursday. It will remain to be seen if it advises for these restrictions to be eased or kept the same.

While nightclubs remain closed, sources do not expect to see Nphet give these the green light on Thursday.

Work from home

Public health experts will also look at the possibility of the lifting of the working from home advice in the coming weeks.

However, it is believed that restrictions will be eased in a phased way.

Will I need a booster jab for pubs and restaurants?

Nphet minutes from December also show that it intended to discuss the requirement for a booster dose for Covid passes to remain valid.

From February 1, booster doses for those who got vaccinated more than nine months ago, or have had a recent infection, will be required for the EU Digital Covid Cert to remain valid for international travel.

Over a million new certs have been issued to those who have received their booster dose in recent weeks.

Nphet may also provide updated advice in this space this week, with Taoiseach Michéal Martin indicating during the festive period that boosters will be required for domestic passes “in the fullness of time”.

However, the Department of Health later moved to clarify that there currently are “no plans” for booster doses to be required.

When will the eased restrictions kick in?

Senior ministers, including Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, have previously publicly indicated that the current restrictions will remain in place until January 30.

Some sources indicated that the Government will be keen to give notice to the hospitality industry and so it is unlikely that if a Government decision is made on Friday to remove the 8pm curfew, that this could take effect as soon as on Saturday.