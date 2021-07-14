Covid passes plan for indoor dining compared to plot from Killinaskully 

The Covid passes plan for indoor dining has been compared to a plotline from the rural comedy Killinaskully.

Independent TDs attacked the measures in the Dáil – with Danny Healy Rae saying the legislation made a mockery of data protection, if citizens could be asked by other people about their health status.

Michael Collins TD, Independent for Cork South West, commented: “Killinaskully wouldn’t come up with an act like that.”

Mr Healy Rae said the hospitality sector was in deep trouble and many would not reopen because “attitudes are changing, and people are maybe resigned to having a few drinks at home and there's no problem with meeting guards on the road or whatever”.

“I worry for many businesses that things will never again be the same. When we look across the border, they are all opened up there,” he said.

“I know of stags, hens, and all kinds of parties travelling up to the North – to such an extent that when we were looking for beds for the people we're taking up on the next bus (the Healy-Rae brothers operate a health treatment bus to Northern Ireland), there wasn't a bed to be got.

Read More

“In all of the north of Ireland all the beds are full because they’re booked out with people from the South. We had no problem in the last five years getting beds for the people going up to get their eyes done or their hips and whatever it is – now we have a serious problem.”

Mr Healy Rae castigated the sudden abandonment of personal privacy the new measures will provoke.

“Where is the data protection?” he asked.

“If you ring up about someone's medical card or something, there is a huge rigmarole about data protection, but now there's no bother in the world.

“One person is supposed to ask a customer coming in: ‘Haven't been vaccinated? Show me your vaccination pass.’ This is totally, absolutely ridiculous.”

Mr Healy Rae said he would not vote for the legislation because of the many people asking him to oppose it, including “women that have blood problems, clotting problems” or blood thinning, who have been medically advised not to get the jab.

He added: “There are several others, people that got the first vaccine, and they had a reaction, and they finished up in Cork University Hospital and there’s no way in the world they're taking this second vaccine – and they won't be able to get this pass then.

“Who is going to police this? I don't think it is policeable.”

Junior Minister for Health Anne Rabbitte said the Government was moving to reopen indoor hospitality because “one week in July is like one month in November or January” in terms of profit for the premises involved.

She warned, however, that Delta variant cases had increased from a level of 93 per 100,000 at the end of June to 146 per 100,000 this month .

The predictions were that there would be significant impacts on the healthcare system from September, “and many more deaths from Covid-19. The Delta variant therefore poses a serious risk – I cannot overstate that.”

The advice from Nphet was thus that significant mixing in an indoor environment “should only be permitted for those who are vaccinated or who have recovered from Covid”.

Government strategy to date had “protected people from illness and saved lives across the country”, she said.

“There has been a continuous high level of co-operation with public health measures and solidarity has been the cornerstone of our national response to the pandemic.

“We are in a relatively good place, as one of the countries in the EU with the lowest numbers of deaths.”

She added: “We are fortunate to have safe vaccines, which are proving very effective against severe illness. In Ireland we are reaping the benefits of our national vaccination programme, which continues at pace.”

Over 4.7 million vaccines have been administered, she said. More than 2.6 million people have received a first dose and 1.85 million have now been fully vaccinated, which is over half of the adult population.



