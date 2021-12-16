Covid millions for firms that then paid shareholders should be handed back, Dáil told

Borrowed money, which must be repaid by future generations of Irish people, has been used by profitable companies to help fund dividends, the Dáil has been told.

Labour Party TD Ged Nash asked the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar what steps Government can take to recover Covid-19 wage subsidies given to companies which went on to make profits and pay shareholder dividends.

The Labour public expenditure spokesman cited the case of the company, O’Flaherty Holdings, which distributes Mercedes-Benz vehicles in Ireland, and received €1.8m in the wage subsidy scheme. He said the firm later remitted a similar sum of money to a holding company registered in the Isle of Man tax haven.

“Surely the scheme was never meant for use like that. Not even Santa Claus would be so generous,” the Louth TD said.

Mr Nash said this was borrowed money which must be repaid by future generations of taxpayers. He said other countries which had introduced company support schemes had put in much stricter conditions.

After a warning from Dáil chairman, Seán Ó Fearghaíl, about citing names in the Dáil chamber, the Tánaiste and Enterprise Minister, Leo Varadkar, said he would avoid specific reference to any company or individuals.

Mr Varadkar said the wage subsidy scheme was introduced to support jobs in firms at risk from the Covid-19 impacts. He said a number of companies received the money in good faith as they did not know what damage would result from the pandemic.

Some companies later made profit and paid dividends, but then repaid the grant money given them. He believed all firms in that position should repay those grants.

“I think that money should be repaid and this is the view of Government,” the Tánaiste said.

He said the €5.7bn scheme helped protect 700,000 jobs in 60,000 companies - but he added that all support schemes were framed in a hurry to ensure money could be swiftly paid out. Mr Varadkar said the Revenue Commissioners can audit firms receiving such grants to ensure tax compliance.

But the Labour spokesman said lessons should have been learned to refine these schemes with greater safeguards for taxpayers. He said as things stood there was no mechanism to claw back grants in such cases.

“All we can do is plead with companies to return this money and that is not acceptable to me,” Mr Nash said.