Covid-19 vaccine roll-out ‘haphazard’ and not focused on locations with highest infections, says INMO

The roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine appears to have been tailored to suit HSE administrative areas — and not where the virus is at its worst, the Irish Nursing and Midwives Organisation (INMO) is complaining.

It will tell the Oireachtas Health Committee tomorrow that many frontline nurses working in Covid wards and ICUs still have not received their first dose — “yet non-frontline staff received the vaccination”.

In a submission to the committee, the nurses say there is clear data showing where the virus is spreading, both geographically and in the healthcare workforce.

“However, it appears this data was not used for planning the vaccination strategy and as a result, distribution did not strictly follow the virus’s trajectory,” says INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha.

“Instead, the roll-out commenced in a haphazard manner, not focused on the locations or workplaces with the highest infections.

“Put simply, the vaccine’s initial distribution seemed to be based on the HSE’s administrative areas, rather than by where the virus was most prevalent,” she says.

In many cases the immunisation was not even carried out in places bordering areas with high community infection, the INMO will claim.

In a hard-hitting submission, the frontline health workers body also says the IT system purchased by the HSE to support the vaccine roll-out in December was not working correctly up to last week.

The HSE has advised the INMO that it expects it to be fully functioning this week.

“This has created difficulty for vaccination teams as they swap between manual and electronic systems,” the INMO says.

It says it repeatedly raised concerns about the roll-out, and claims there was “insufficient focus on the protections required by law for nurses, midwives, and health care workers exposed to the virus — with Ireland now having the highest level of infection in this category”.

Information from the International Council of Nurses (ICN) again confirms that Ireland's healthcare worker infection rates, as a proportion of the overall infection, remains “the highest figure they have seen internationally”.

Despite repeated calls for action, the number of Covid-19 cases amongst healthcare workers continues to rise, TDs will be told.

“Over the last number of weeks, the statistics show a gravely concerning situation that threatens the healthcare service’s ability to provide essential care,” Ms Ní Sheaghdha says, with 24,730 detected cases of infection among healthcare workers up to last week.

“However, the antibody studies conducted in several Irish hospitals clearly show that this is a conservative figure, and the number of infections higher,” the nurses say.

“In our view, lack of routine testing and monitoring exposed nurses, midwives and other frontline workers to a greater risk of infection.”

Despite the exceptionally high infection level among healthcare workers, the Irish health service ranks among the lowest in terms of Covid workplace inspections, the document states.

“We have asked the HSE for evidence of inspections by the HSA, and they have not confirmed that any such inspections have happened in the Public Health Service.

“A minimum of 24,730 health care workers detected as infected requires independent statutory examination.”

There must be adequate governance, transparency and accountability around the vaccination rollout for healthcare workers, including regular and consistent reporting of the vaccination process as it progresses, the INMO maintains.

“The agreed priority list, which prioritises frontline patient-facing healthcare workers must not be altered or changed.”

It also claims the the Government relied on a loophole in regulations to enable employers to avoid reporting Covid-19 clusters to the Health and Safety Authority (HSA).

The HSE and other health care employers thus had no obligation to report outbreaks and there was no independent scrutiny of the approach taken toward worker safety.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has recorded 11 healthcare worker deaths in Ireland, but the HSA has not reported any, Ms Ní Sheaghdha says.

