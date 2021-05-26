What is possible for the public to do in June and July will be clarified in two days’ time, the Taoiseach has told the Dáil.

The Government will outline phased moves in all key sectors, particularly aviation, hospitality, and sport, he said.

The outdoor summer need not involve solely staycations, he hinted, with the quickening pace of vaccination and the need to restore air travel.

But the next phase for Ireland will be to re-engineer and reboot the economy, while rebuilding those sectors hit hardest by Covid, the Taoiseach said.

Micheál Martin suggested Friday’s extension of relaxations of controls could also point the way ahead for the economy over the next six months.

And he said the National Economic Recovery Plan, due to be announced next week, “will be the framework within which we identify the growth areas for the future, along with how we assist economic recovery.”

The Taoiseach also promised to make clear the future for economic supports such as the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) and the Employer Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS).

“As we reopen society in an effective way, we have said there will be no cliff edge in terms of the reduction of supports,” Mr Martin said.

A cabinet subcommittee is continuing to work on “finalising and fine-tuning” the National Economic Recovery Plan, he said, conscious in particular of the significant difficulties in the aviation sector,” he said.

The Government will also reveal its plans for the phased resumption of air travel and the digital green certificate fort the vaccinated on Friday, following a Cabinet meeting.

Mr Martin acknowledged that airline workers – pilots, cabin crew, ground handling staff and others – had been out of work for a long time, “particularly because of the third wave.”

The related sectors of hospitality and tourism had been hit hard as well, he acknowledged.

But the good news for hospitality is that, from June 2, hotels and B&Bs will be back, along with guesthouses coming back, and on June 7 we will move to outdoor dining and outdoor drinking.

“That's very positive. And we will be in a position on Friday to clarify what's possible for June and July in all of these particular sectors, particularly aviation, hospitality, and sport -- all of those particular sectors.”

