Covid-19 aside, here are four challenges now facing the Government 

The Covid-19 pandemic is far from over but the National Vaccination Programme is in full swing and lockdown restrictions are being gradually eased over the coming months.

There is light at the end of the tunnel and hopefully what we once knew as ‘normal’ will soon return.

But with the pandemic taking a back seat for the first time in more than a year, the political focus has shifted to the other issues facing the Government.

Here we look at the challenges that Taoiseach Micheál Martin and his ministers will be seeking to resolve in the coming months.

Housing

One thing is for sure, the pandemic did not result in property becoming more affordable.

House prices are up, rent is up and the homelessness crisis is as bad as ever.

The cuckoo funds are still pricing first-time buyers out of the market and the Government is still scrambling to address the problem. Ten days ago it emerged an entire housing estate in Kildare was bought to rent at exorbitant prices by an international investment fund and since that emerged, little has been done. The issue is damaging Government, especially since Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe seems determined not to upset the funds despite the public anger over the housing crisis.

The Government’s Affordable Housing Bill, which will include a controversial shared equity scheme, will be making its way through the Dáil in the coming months and its author Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will be hoping it makes an impact.

Read More

Health

The pandemic has brought out the best in the country’s health service and shown how hard our nurses, doctors and carers work.

But it also revealed the inadequacies in our overly bureaucratic health system which creaks at the seams when presented with any significant increase in patients.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has been allocated a huge budget to implement the commitments set out in the Sláintecare plan which commits to a delivering a “universal health service that offers the right care, in the right place, at the right time, at low or no cost”. The medium term promises are to deliver three non-elective surgery hospitals in Dublin, Galway and Cork, and roll out at least another 31 primary care centres.

Donnelly also hopes to use EU funds to digitalise records across the health service to make them more accessible. Big changes to the State’s nursing home scheme, Fair Deal, which will reduce contributions for farmers, business owners and people who sell their home, will also go before the Dáil.

National Economic Plan

It is safe to say the economy is not in great shape due to Covid-19, and a significant amount of work is underway to ensure the country can return to growth once the worst recesses of the pandemic have resided.

There will be a major focus on investment in capital projects as has been set out under the National Development Plan and this will be coupled with upskilling workers for new job opportunities in the digital and climate action sector. There will also be a major focus on restoring the country’s reputation as a major tourism destination.

Climate Action

The challenges presented by climate change and the EU obligations to cut emissions are ever present.

The Green Party secured landmark climate action commitments in the Programme for Government but their implementation will be the tricky bit.

The latest Climate Action Bill is making its way through the Dáil and legislation sets legal targets for reducing carbon emissions for the first time. The bill also empowers the Climate Change Advisory Council to set these targets.

There will be more carbon tax increases in this year’s budget too which are bound to be unpopular.