Coveney to keep Garda driver and State car

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has been given clearance to keep his State car and Garda driver.

The minister was expected to lose his car and driver after he was demoted from the Tánaiste's Office after the new Government was formed.

However, the Government sought security advice from An Garda Síochána and it was decided Mr Coveney should retain the State security service despite stepping down as Tánaiste.

It remains unclear if Taoiseach Micheál Martin's office or Department of Foreign Affairs officials contacted senior gardaí seeking security advice.

A government source said Mr Coveney argued the ministry involves significant cross-border travel.

It was also noted that the minister also holds the Defence portfolio, which comes with a certain amount of security risk.

Senior gardaí told Government officials there were security concerns related to the role of Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence.

The cost of the security detail will come from An Garda Síochána's annual budget.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin's spokesperson said: "The assignment of Garda drivers/resources is a matter for the Garda Commissioner."

Prior to this only the Taoiseach, Tánaiste, justice minister, the President, the Chief Justice and the Director of Public Prosecutions were entitled to a Garda car and driver.

Irish Independent