FOREIGN Affairs Minister Simon Coveney asked his officials to consider a role for Katherine Zappone in the Irish mission to the United Nations before he appointed her as a special envoy for freedom of expression.

Mr Coveney will tell an Oireachtas committee on Tuesday that he asked the most senior civil servant in his department to consider if there was a role for Ms Zappone in New York following several conversations with his former Cabinet colleague.

Ms Zappone was appointed to the €15,000-a-year role in July before she decided not to take it up following considerable controversy and revelations about a party she hosted in the Merrion Hotel that Tánaiste Leo Varadkar attended.

Mr Coveney will tell the Oireachtas Foreign Affairs Committee that at no point did he consider that the former children’s minister was lobbying him for a job.

In his opening statement to the committee the Fine Gael minister will say that Ms Zappone had reached out to him last summer to mention that she would be available “to help in any way she could in our work at the UN”.

His statement notes that when she served in Government the former independent TD worked as a special envoy for Ireland's successful bid to be on the UN Security Council before she “stepped down and left politics last summer”.

Ms Zappone lost her Dáil seat in Dublin South-West in the February 2020 general election.

“Katherine Zappone and I spoke now and again as former colleagues do. I remember for example speaking to her on the morning of the US Presidential election result,” Mr Coveney states.

“In February of this year we spoke and Katherine Zappone told me of work she was doing in the UN system. At no point in that conversation did I consider that she was lobbying me for a job.

“Following on from that conversation however, I reflected on the fact that Katherine Zappone was a former Irish Minister, had been heavily involved in our Security Council campaign, had campaigned all her life on issues of equality and was now living in New York.”

Mr Coveney said that late in February he met with his secretary general to review Ireland's first months on the UN Security Council and at the end of the meeting asked for his view on whether Ms Zappone “could be of any use to our team in New York. He told me he would reflect on that”.

Mr Coveney states that that in light of the “increasingly polarised debate on human rights internationally” including with the EU, his department officials recommended a role with a broad mandate focussing on freedom of expression.

“The Department believed this would provide enhanced capacity for high-level engagement on established Irish human rights priorities, including the human rights of LGBTI+ persons, civil society space, freedom of the media and freedom of association.

“I approached Katherine Zappone and asked if she’d be interested in taking this role in principle. She said she would and I handed the process back to my Secretary General. I was not involved at any point in discussions around terms and conditions, which isn’t unusual.

“As Minister for Foreign Affairs, I made the decision to ask Katherine Zappone if she would consider the role of special envoy. That was on the basis of my Department’s view that there was a substantive body of work to do to advance Ireland’s priorities in the areas of freedom of opinion and expression.”

Mr Coveney’s opening statement notes more general that Ireland is “not an outlier” when it comes to the deployment of special envoys and that it currently has two, Tom Arnold who is special envoy on the food system and Kenneth Thompson, special envoy for francophone Africa and the Sahel.

He noted there have also been a number of time-limited special envoys deployed by the Government in the past.