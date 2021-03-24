Coveney reveals Government priorities in lockdown restriction review 

Easing the 5k restrictions, sending children back to school, opening outdoor activities and re-opening construction are among the Government’s priorities for reviewing the nationwide Level 5 lockdown.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said the Government are hoping to discuss with Nphet a "safe way” of easing the current restrictions.

“You will see the government looking at areas like the 5k restriction, and hopefully finding a way to ease that somewhat,” he told Newstalk earlier today.

“Looking at ensuring that our children go back to school. In terms of the children in second level that are due to go back after Easter, and also looking at more outdoor activity.

"I hope we will be able to discuss with NEPHT, and the public health team a way of doing that safely."

He says construction is “also under discussion because every week that we keep construction sites closed has an impact on the housing market, on social housing and on many other areas”.

“The over-riding concern is the need to avoid a fourth wave”, Mr Coveney said.

“What we’re seeing across the European Union at the moment in some countries is what we saw in January, which is a much more aggressive strain of the virus now being dominant and very difficult to manage.

“The combination of the loosening of restrictions and inter-generational mixing over Christmas, but also the new strain, the B117 – led to Ireland being under huge pressure in January.”

The minster says between May – June he is expecting “over a million” doses of vaccine to be delivered per month, which is “250,00 doses being rolled out every week”.

He added, the government is predicting that “about 82pc of adults in Ireland will have had their first dose of the vaccine by the end of June”.

The UK is currently not on the list of countries that require mandatory hotel quarantine, and Mr Coveney says this is because “they are in a very different place”.

“The UK has been in a very bad place for much of this pandemic with far more fatalities per head of capita than the republic of Ireland – but they have done a very good job in terms of vaccine roll-out and that is starting to take effect.

“I think we have to factor that in as well as the fact that the dominant strain in the UK, which is still present there is also the dominant strain here now”.

Currently visitors coming from the UK need a negative PCR test to enter the country.

Mr Coveney added that “right now, Ireland has the most stringent rule in place in terms of international travel than any other country in Europe” since mandatory hotel quarantine has been introduced.

He added that the aim of hotel quarantine is to stop “new strains” of the virus entering the country, “and that is why we have focused on the 33 countries so far, predominately in South America and in Africa – Austria is also on that list”.

“We already have pre-bookings that will start on Friday,” he added.

