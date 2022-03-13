Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has refused to say whether the number of diplomats in the Russian Embassy in Ireland will be reduced.

And Mr Coveney has said it is “far too early” to discuss a referendum on neutrality and that it’s not an issue that is on the table “right now”.

Last month, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said it would be “appropriate” to reduce the diplomatic presence by Russians in Ireland.

The Government has been called on to expel the Russian Ambassador to Ireland, Yuriy Filatov, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Read More





Read More

Mr Coveney said the Government is “more than aware” of Russia’s presence in Ireland and the “individuals that are here” and will make a decision on the issue when it’s ready to do so.

“Because like with all the other actions we’re taking at moment, we’re trying to do these things as a collective across the EU. I’m in discussions with a number of other EU colleagues in relation to this issue and when we’re ready to make a decision we will,” he said.

Mr Coveney added that it’s important to keep “lines of communication” open even during the current situation.

“What I stand over is that even in war time, if you fundamentally disagree with a country in terms of the actions that they’re taking, if you regard some of the actions that they’re taking as war crimes, as I do, that’s all the more reason sometimes to have lines of communication,” he said.

“And also, to bear in mind that we have Irish citizens in Russia, in Ukraine and in Belarus and we may well have to look after those Irish citizens in tough situations in the future.

“We’re taking the same approach that we’ve taken to sanctions and to many other issues, we’re much stronger when we act together as a European Union and that is why I’m talking to other EU countries in terms of a collective action here that would send a very strong signal to Moscow,” he told RTÉ’s This Week programme.

He added: “I’m not going to get into security arrangements in relation to the Russian diplomatic footprint in Ireland, it would be inappropriate of me to do so.”

Mr Coveney also spoke about the possibility of a referendum on Irish neutrality.

“I think it’s far too early to say that first of all we have to focus on the war, it’s consequences and how we can contribute to efforts to stop that war,” he said.

“We’ve just had a commission that’s worked on our Defence Forces, their capacity, the resource issues that are clearly there. The Defence Forces in Ireland has been under resourced for far too long and we need to correct that as a government.”

He added that a new policy on common security is currently being finalised and it does not require constitutional change.

“We will work through this, but Ireland will be part of this debate in the future, we already are, and we will continue to be. We’re trying to finalise a new policy on common defence and security for the EU,” he said.

“As of now, it’s a new policy on common security and defence, nothing in that actually requires constitutional change in Ireland because agree to work together.”

“No country is safe and being so-called neutral doesn’t mean that you’re safe and so neutrality in the future, I think, will need to be redefined if Ireland wants to remain a neutral State. And certainly, it needs to be redefined in the context of what our common security needs are in the future and how we protect them.”