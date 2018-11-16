Coveney: no contingency plans in place for hard border

Tanáiste Simon Coveney has insisted that there are no contingency plans being prepared for a hard border on the island whether there is a deal or not.

He said that the way to avoid a hard border is to support the deal that has been agreed by the EU and the UK.

But he warned that coming to a solution that would maintain the soft border if Britain crash out “won’t be easy”, however he refused to be drawn on how a hard border could be avoided.

“We’ve been very clear that there is no eventuality where Ireland would prepare for border infrastructure between the two jurisdictions on our island,” he said.

“In the absence of that deal being approved and agreed and followed through on well of course it would be difficult to put an alternative to that that prevents a hard border but we will do that if necessary,” he said.

Mr Coveney pointed to how British ministers, including Karen Bradley, have said that “deal or no deal we will avoid border infrastructure”.

"Obviously if we are forced into that situation we will have to look at ways in which that can be avoided but that won’t be easy," he said.

"It is a far more sensible approach to support what has been negotiated over the last two years as a way that we know provides the guarantees that we have looked for and insisted on that there will be no physical border infrastructure or related checks or controls on this island," he said.

Pressed on how a hard border could be avoided in a no deal scenario he said: "I’m not going to start speculating on that certainly not with the media. That is not where we want to be, we’ve made it very clear that our contingency plans include east west trade preparations, we are not going to prepare for border infrastructure on this island."

Asked about the uphill battle getting the deal ratified in Westminster amid attacks on the deal from MPs on both sides of the Brexit debate, he said he still believed a no deal was an unlikely scenario.

Mr Coveney insisted that the government is preparing for a no deal scenario but said much of that planning will need to be done in tandem with the EU - including in the areas of trade, agriculture, fisheries and financial services.

“If it looks like we are heading toward a no deal Brexit of course there will have to be very direct conversations around how we avoid border infrastructure on the island of Ireland - but that’s not going to be an easy discussion,” he said.

“We have negotiated a way to solve this problem and we would be very foolish to move away from that negotiated position that has taken two years to put in place.”

Mr Coveney also said he would like to see Sinn Féin vote on the deal in Westminster and noted that if it fell on just a handful of votes there would be serious questions asked of them.

He restated his confidence that the November 25 summit would take place and said this deal was the best that could have been negotiated.

