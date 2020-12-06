Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney pictured outside the Convention Centre Dublin where the Dail was sitting.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 15/7/20

FOREIGN Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has issued a fresh warning that planned UK legislation which undermines the Irish protocols of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement could scupper the chances of a trade deal being ratified.

Mr Coveney made the remarks after the British Government again today insisted it would press ahead with two pieces of legislation that the EU and Ireland believe would breach the agreement the UK had already signed up to.

It comes as negotiators for both sides meet in Brussels today ahead of further talks between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen planned for tomorrow.

The key sticking points remain fisheries, the so-called 'level playing field' on post-Brexit competition and how to resolve future disputes.

Earlier this morning British Environment Secretary George Eustace warned the talks are in a "very difficult position" after what he said had been a number of "setbacks".

He told Sky News that the British Government is going ahead with plans to reintroduce controversial clauses in the Internal Market Bill that breach international law.

Tomorrow MPs will vote on whether to overturn amendments by the House of Lords which removed the provisions in the UK Internal Market Bill relating to the Irish border.

Later in the week they will consider the Taxation (Post-Transition Period) Bill which contains further similar provisions.

Both pieces of legislation have caused consternation in the EU even as its negotiator Michel Barnier seeks to strike a trade deal with his UK counterpart David Frost.

Mr Eustice insisted: "These clauses are very important, particularly in the event that we leave without an agreement."

Mr Coveney this afternoon responded to the British Government's intention to press ahead with the legislation.

He said the EU tries not to overreact "to what I think has been a provocation quite frankly and something that has undermined trust."

Mr Coveney told RTE Radio: "The UK are essentially saying that they are going to legislate to break the withdrawal agreement and in particular the protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland and use the Internal Market Bill to do that.

"There has been a lot of division within Britain and within the British parliament on this issue and the five previous prime ministers have all come out publicly to say Britain... should not be breaking international law."

He said: "It will be unhelpful if they reintroduce those clauses but of course the legislation won't be passed at that point.

"It will have to go back to the House of Lords again, so it's far from done."

But he issued a fresh warning of the consequences if British Parliament were to pass the Internal Market Bill and introduce a taxation Bill which also breaches the Withdrawal Agreement.

Mr Coveney said: "I don't see how even if there is a compromise agreed this week [in trade talks], how that agreement would be ratified if the UK in two pieces of domestic legislation is breaching the withdrawal agreement which isn't even 12 months old.

"I think the British government understand that I see this as a negotiation strategy to try to gain leverage on these negotiations."

Mr Coveney said: "Instead of being distracted by those two pieces of legislation I think the EU and UK negotiators need to focus on getting a deal here that's in the interest of both sides".

He added: "I think the problem linked with those pieces of legislation may find a way of disappearing if we can get the negotiation agreed on the substance of the issues."

The Foreign Affairs Minister said it's difficult to be definitive on the chances of a trade deal being struck in the next 48 hours.

"I have said for a number of weeks that I think a deal is more likely than not because the consequences of a no deal are really so significant - particularly for the UK and Ireland - but also for other countries in the EU. So everybody wants a deal."

He said 95pc of the work has been done and it's not surprising the negotiating teams have gone back to Mr Johnson and Ms von der Leyen at his point.

He said: "I hope they can make a step forward today, I will be in Brussels tonight and tomorrow and I’m sure we will get a very detailed explanation."

Mr Coveney rejected any suggestion that a no-deal would be better with a return to talks next year saying: " that would be a very, very risky approach...

"I think that would lead to a lot of acrimony, a lot of division and an atmosphere that would make compromise much more difficult."

He said: "What we want is a deal this week, in the next few days, to provide the certainty that everybody is craving so they can plan for the future in a way that guarantees a positive relationship between the EU and Britain and Ireland and avoid the kind of disruption and division and acrimony that not being able to get a deal will result in...

"We have enough challenges right now in the context of Covid... without having deep division and a blame game that would flow with the lack of a compromise this week."

