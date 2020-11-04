Coveney insists he supports Shared Island unit after row with Taoiseach

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney pictured outside the Convention Centre Dublin where the Dail was sitting.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 15/7/20

FOREIGN Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has insisted he is “supportive" of the Government's Shared Island Unit in the aftermath of a row over the issue with Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

The Irish Independent revealed how the Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil colleagues clashed during exchanges over the establishment of the new unit in the Department of the Taoiseach.

Mr Coveney told the Cabinet that while he supported the concept of the Shared Island Unit, he feared its establishment is “undermining” the work of his department in relation to Northern Ireland, according to sources.

Cabinet sources also said the Fine Gael deputy leader suggested the unit will reduce the standing of his position as Foreign Affairs Minister.

The Taoiseach defended the creation of the Shared Island Unit which he noted was a commitment in the Programme for Government.

He was supported by Fianna Fáil ministers Darragh O’Brien and Michael McGrath who insisted the unit was a good policy objective and had been well received.

Mr Coveney did not comment directly on the concerns he raised about the unit at Cabinet.

He said: “conversations in Cabinet are confidential".

But Mr Coveney insisted: “I am supportive of the Shared Island unit. I made that clear yesterday and I’ve made it clear publicly.

"I’m supportive also of the Shared Island unit having a significant budget in terms of focusing on shared projects North and South that we can help to fund and make happen in the years ahead.”

Mr Coveney added: “I make the point that both my department in terms of the department of Foreign Affairs – and our experience in Northern Ireland – and the Taoiseach’s Department who are also very engaged in the politics of Northern Ireland need to work together to ensure that the Shared Island unit functions as well as it has the potential to do.”

He reiterated: “I am, and have from the outset, been very supportive of that Shared Island Unit.”

At Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting Mr Coveney also raised concerns over a decision to second a senior civil from the Department of Foreign Affairs to oversee the Shared Island Unit.

Sources at the meeting said the Fine Gael Deputy leader was “very clearly not happy” about the impact the unit might have on his position and his department. “He was concerned that his role in Department of Foreign Affairs was being marginalised,” a source said.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told the meeting he understood his deputy leader’s concerns, but ultimately said he supported the creation of the unit as proposed.

Plans for €500m in spending to support cross-border projects under the Shared Island initiative were outlined in the Budget. Of this, €50m is to be spent next year. Staffing for the Shared Island Unit will come from €1.75m in spending set aside for a number of new measures in the Taoiseach’s Department.

