Coveney hopes Coalition can ‘move on’ from Varadkar leak controversy

FINE Gael Deputy Leader Simon Coveney has said he hopes the Government can “move on” from the controversy over Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s leaking of a doctors' pay deal when he was Taoiseach.

Mr Coveney said that Mr Varadkar's Dáil statement on the matter was "comprehensive and convincing” and insisted relationships in Government remain good.

In his statement Mr Varadkar said he was "sorry for the controversy and annoyance" that his actions caused to members of the medical profession, the Irish Medical Organisation and his colleagues in Government. However, he insisted his motivation for sharing the pay deal agreed with the IMO to his friend Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail - then the president of the rival National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP) was to ensure as many GPs as possible signed up to a new contract.

Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan last night Tweeted: “Every politician knows it’s wrong for a minister to send a government document with "Confidential Not For Circulation" printed in big letters on its front page to someone not authorised to receive it.

"Let's not demean ourselves by pretending otherwise."

Mr Coveney was asked if he was concerned that people in Government believed Mr Varadkar’s actions were wrong.

The Foreign Affairs Minister said that the Green Party issued a “positive statement" after Mr Varadkar’s Dáil remarks and that Taoiseach Micheál Martin “was also quite clear in relation to his acceptance and recognition of the statement and the questions the Tánaiste answered yesterday evening.”

“So I think the relationships in Government are good.

"I think it was necessary of course for the Tánaiste to go through the process of making quite a comprehensive statement and answer the questions last night.

"But I hope we can move on from this issue now because there are serious issues for the Government to address and I hope that’s where our focus can be.”

Mr Coveney was asked if he believed it was wrong to pass on the document.

He said: “The Tánaiste gave a very comprehensive statement last night, he made himself available for quite a long period of time for detailed questions and I thought he answered the questions as well as he could have been expected to.”

“I think he was both comprehensive and convincing...

“He accepts that what he did was not best practice.

“He regrets doing it that way. He said he certainly wouldn’t do it again the way he did.

“But I think he explained in some detail the motivation behind what he was trying to do.

“I think those answers were very credible,” he said.

Pressed on the issue Mr Coveney said: “clearly, it would have been better if this had unfolded or happened differently. But I think when you listen to the context within which the action was taken, and the motivation behind it, I think most people at least will understand why it happened the way it happened.”

