Court rules MI5 can allow informants to commit crime

Human rights activists in the UK have vowed to appeal against a ruling that a policy allowing MI5 to authorise informants to commit serious criminal offences - potentially including murder, kidnap and torture - is lawful.

Privacy International, Reprieve, the Committee on the Administration of Justice and the Pat Finucane Centre had asked the UK's Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT) to declare the British government policy unlawful and grant an injunction "restraining further unlawful conduct".

But the tribunal held by a 3-2 majority that MI5 does have the power to authorise the commission of criminal offences by informants.

Announcing the decision yesterday, IPT president Lord Justice Singh said: "This case raises one of the most profound issues which can face a democratic society governed by the rule of law."

