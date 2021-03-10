Court dates, sanctions and trade deals – What lies ahead as EU and UK lock horns over Northern Ireland’s special status

Europe will now ramp up legal and political action against the UK over threats to Northern Ireland’s special trade status after Brexit.

What are Brussels’ options? And how effective can they be? Here’s all you need to know.

The EU is starting “infringement proceedings” against London which is a first step to a European Court case, sanctions and even fines. It did the same thing last September, when the UK announced they were suspending Northern Ireland’s special trade status as agreed between London and Brussels in 2017 and again in 2019.

The UK government is fiercely opposed to the Luxembourg-based EU judges having any authority. But they signed up – twice - to giving the EU Court powers in the case of Northern Ireland disputes – no matter how Boris Johnson now objects.

The EU negotiator, Commissioner Maros Sevcovic of Slovakia, is confident he has right on his side. The latest dispute involves the UK unilaterally extending the “grace periods” for checks on goods going into the North from Scotland, England and Wales.

These checks are to prevent a hard Border in Ireland but they also protect the EU single market.

The move by London last week was not notified in advance to Brussels or Dublin, and procedures agreed in the Brexit deal last Christmas Eve to manage disputes were bypassed. This caused dismay for Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.

Read More





2 The path to trade sanctions

Commissioner Sevcovic has also signalled a second prong to its strike-back. This would invoke the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement dispute settlement mechanism.

It involves a three-month consultation period between both sides. If that fails to deliver agreement an independent arbitration panel can be called in.

This panel has between six and 12 months to issue a binding ruling. Failure to comply could lead to EU tariffs on certain UK exports to the 27 member states.

3 Allowing the EU-UK free trade deal to lapse

This one comes via the European Parliament where MEPs last week delayed their expected ratification of the EU-UK free trade deal in protest against the unilateral action by London.

The lucrative free trade deal, allowing UK very liberal access to the 450 million people in 27 EU member states, is now applied provisionally until April 30.

If the EU does not extend this provisional application it could simply lapse. That would mean World Trade Organisation rules with swingeing tariffs on goods traded.

This would hurt Ireland and others such as Belgium and Netherlands which do a lot of trade with Britain. But it would also hugely hurt UK business and jobs.

The other looming threat is the need for Britain’s banking and finance sector to get permissions to operate in the EU single market. This is the UK’s biggest sector and could quickly concentrate minds – it has recently been mentioned by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.