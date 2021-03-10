| 11.9°C Dublin

Court dates, sanctions and trade deals – What lies ahead as EU and UK lock horns over Northern Ireland’s special status

The UK government is fiercely opposed to a European court having any authority in the case of Northern Ireland disputes. But there is little Boris Johnson can do about it. Photo: Geoff Pugh/Pool via Reuters Expand

John Downing Twitter

Europe will now ramp up legal and political action against the UK over threats to Northern Ireland’s special trade status after Brexit.

What are Brussels’ options? And how effective can they be? Here’s all you need to know.

1 See EU in Court – the European Court

The EU is starting “infringement proceedings” against London which is a first step to a European Court case, sanctions and even fines. It did the same thing last September, when the UK announced they were suspending Northern Ireland’s special trade status as agreed between London and Brussels in 2017 and again in 2019.

