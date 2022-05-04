Course launched for intermediaries to aid vulnerable sex victims when giving evidence

Vulnerable sex assault and abuse victims are to have trained assistance when giving evidence.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee says new intermediaries will help sufferers when interacting with the justice system and testifying in open court.

But the system could be open to challenge, if defence counsel see evidence of witnesses being led or coached in their evidence.

Ms McEntee launched a new professional qualification programme for court intermediaries at the University of Limerick.

She said it would provide professionals to assist the administration of justice, usually with a background in speech and language therapy or equivalent.

The would have the skills and expertise necessary to assist witnesses with communication difficulties in giving evidence, she said.

She said it was “a big milestone” in delivering on an implementation plan from the O’Malley review into rape cases and related processes, following the Belfast rape trial.

It was a central recommendation in ‘Supporting a Victim’s Journey’, the name of the plan to provide more supports.

The one-year diploma course will see graduates placed on a panel to work within the Irish justice system.

Registered intermediaries will be to assist in the communication process between lawyers and witnesses during trial, and even earlier, during Garda interviews.

Minister McEntee said: “It is my plan to create a more victim-focused criminal justice system, with reforms to protect victims of sexual violence.

“Appropriately qualified intermediaries should be recruited and registered for deployment during the investigation and prosecution of sexual offences.”

They would have an essential role in assessing the communication needs of vulnerable witnesses and advising An Garda Síochána, advocates and the court on the steps needed to assist such witnesses to give “their best evidence,” minister McEntee said.

Places for academic year 2022/2023 will be funded by the Department of Justice meaning successful applicants will not incur fees to complete the programme.

Entry requirements include a minimum of a second-class honours primary degree and three full years’ practice experience as a speech and language therapist, occupational therapist or social worker.

Applications will be accepted up until July 1 next. Further details on the UL website.