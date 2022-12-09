Coup suspect’s visit here just latest twist in history of crazed connections between Ireland and Germany

A conspiracy plotter’s trip to Ireland is just the latest in a fantastical German association with Irish affairs and politics.

Birgit Malsack-Winkemann waltzed over to Ireland in August 2020, in the midst of the Covid pandemic, to address a conference of the Irish Freedom Party.

Now, the 58-year-old has lost her own freedom — at least temporarily, and possibly for a long time to come.

In an early-morning swoop on Wednesday, she was arrested for her alleged involvement with a group of right-wing extremists known as the Reichsburger movement.

They are said to have been planning armed revolution, with a January 6-style storming of the Bundestag, the German parliament, in the manner of Trump supporters.

Malsack-Winkemann, a former MP for the extreme-right AfD (“Alternative for Germany”) party stood to benefit if the putsch had succeeded, prosecutors say — implying that she was part of a conspiracy.

She was supposedly to run the German Justice ministry, part of a “council” to be established under puppet head of state Prince Heinrich XIII Reuss, a 71-year-old aristocrat.

Irish Freedom Party leader Hermann Kelly has distanced himself from the detainee, despite welcoming her to Ireland two years ago.

“We are the sane and sensible nationalist option which rejects any form of Nazism and nuttery,” he said. “We wait to see if any allegations regarding Ms Malsack-Winkemann are borne out by evidence.”

German obsession with Ireland has a long history. Éamon de Valera’s singular signing of a book of condolence at the Nazi Legation in Dublin on the death of Adolf Hitler in 1945 did nothing to dispel a misguided notion that we are somehow like-minded.

Neither did the long list of wanted Nazis and their hunted collaborators who came to Ireland after the war, at least for a time, many of whom lived here rather openly.

They included the SS lieutenant colonel Otto Skorzeny (who rescued Mussolini from mountaintop imprisonment), former SS member Albert Folens (who was on a central registry of war criminals and security suspects and sentenced to death by Belgium), who founded the Irish publishing company, and Pieter Menten, a Dutch war criminal who lived in a Waterford mansion.

It is even alleged that Dr Josef Mengele, the so-called “Angel of Death” from Auschwitz, passed through Ireland on his way to a South American exile that enabled him to avoid accountability for his crimes until he drowned from a stroke while swimming off a Brazilian beach in 1979.

Meanwhile, Dr Adolf Mahr, former head of the National Museum in Dublin, was the head of the Irish branch of the Nazi party, encouraging archaeological excavations here aimed at establishing that the Celts were somehow Aryan, Hitler’s racial supermen. You couldn’t make it up.

Couple all of this with the IRA’s repeated flirtations with Germany (which arguably goes back to the 1916 Proclamation’s reference to “gallant allies in Europe”) and one can quite understand why some addled Germans might get the wrong end of the stick, even to this day.

Then there’s Sean Russell, the former IRA chief of staff, who was bombing England in the 1930s long before the Blitz. On the war’s outbreak he went to Berlin, following in the steps of Roger Casement in the previous conflict. He wanted arms and ammunition to foment revolution in Ireland.

Russell boarded a German submarine, just as Casement did in World War 1. But he died suddenly on board, off the Irish coast, and was buried at sea in 1940.

Russell has a statue in Fairview Park, Dublin for some unfathomable (get it?) reason. In 2003, the Sinn Féin leader, Mary Lou McDonald, spoke at a commemoration for the former IRA chief. Two years ago she described him as a militarist and “misguided,” but insisted he wasn’t a Nazi sympathiser.

Confused? You can see how some Germans might be as well, and consider us their own gallant little allies on the edge of Europe.