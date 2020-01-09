An independent councillor who won two seats in the local elections has said it is "unfair" and "unjust" that she is not entitled to two State grants for female candidates.

Councillor who won two seats wants two State grants

All female candidates running in the local elections were entitled to a one-off €250 payment under a Government initiative to encourage more women to run for office.

Meath County Councillor Sharon Keogan was elected in two electoral areas in May's local election - Laytown/Bettystown and Ashbourne.

Ms Keogan received €250 after her successful election result but then contacted Minister of State for Local Government John Paul Phelan seeking an additional payment for the second seat she won.

