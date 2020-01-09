Councillor who won two seats wants two State grants
An independent councillor who won two seats in the local elections has said it is "unfair" and "unjust" that she is not entitled to two State grants for female candidates.
All female candidates running in the local elections were entitled to a one-off €250 payment under a Government initiative to encourage more women to run for office.
Meath County Councillor Sharon Keogan was elected in two electoral areas in May's local election - Laytown/Bettystown and Ashbourne.
Ms Keogan received €250 after her successful election result but then contacted Minister of State for Local Government John Paul Phelan seeking an additional payment for the second seat she won.
However, she was told by Mr Phelan's officials that she was only entitled to one payment as under the scheme she was considered as one candidate.
"On the second seat they refused to pay me which I thought was very unjust and unfair on an Independent women," Ms Keoghan said.
She said €250 is a "massive amount of money" to an Independent councillor and said the additional money would have helped fund her two constituency offices.
"Political parties are funded left, right and centre and Independents get no funding," she said.
Ms Keoghan also intends to run in the forthcoming general election in Meath East.
