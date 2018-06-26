Councillor claims SF made role 'untenable'

Mr Graham alleged, in an email to party execs, that he was approached by TD Eoin Ó Broin and alleged that Mr Ó Broin said they "could come to some sort of arrangement, if I resigned my seat early and facilitated a co-option". Mr Ó Broin has denied this and said the pair met to discuss Mr Graham's "insufficient output" as a councillor.

Mr Graham said a voluntary monthly payment to the party was "demanded" of him and he was shunned for not paying it. He also claimed the "amount of control and malevolence" exerted by the party towards him "limited" his capacity to perform his duties.