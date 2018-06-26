Councillor claims SF made role 'untenable'
A former Sinn Féin councillor has accused the party of subjecting him to "control and malevolence" which made his position untenable.
Jonathan Graham, a Clondalkin local rep who sits on South Dublin County Council, has stepped down from the party.
Mr Graham alleged, in an email to party execs, that he was approached by TD Eoin Ó Broin and alleged that Mr Ó Broin said they "could come to some sort of arrangement, if I resigned my seat early and facilitated a co-option". Mr Ó Broin has denied this and said the pair met to discuss Mr Graham's "insufficient output" as a councillor.
Mr Graham said a voluntary monthly payment to the party was "demanded" of him and he was shunned for not paying it. He also claimed the "amount of control and malevolence" exerted by the party towards him "limited" his capacity to perform his duties.
In a statement, Sinn Féin said Mr Graham had been estranged from the party for some time. "Recent local engagement with him by the party was an attempt to ascertain his intentions going forward and whether he wished to stand in future local elections in 2019. Mr Graham was not offered any compensation by the party, nor was he threatened or intimidated," it said.
Meanwhile, Sinn Féin TD Peadar Tóibín said he does not plan to leave the party but will vote against the upcoming legislation to regulate abortion, which means he will lose the party whip.
