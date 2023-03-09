Council says it is ‘not policy’ to tell homeless families to contact gardaí to stay safe

A county council has said it is not their policy to advise people facing homeless to present to their local garda station to keep safe.

The comment from South Dublin County Council comes after Sinn Féin produced a letter from the local authority telling a homeless family to “present to their local garda station” for a “safe place to stay”.

The letter to Sinn Féin TD Mark Ward also advised that he tell the single parent with two children he was representing to ask friends or family for somewhere to stay until a hotel room becomes available.

“There are no other option available to offer your constituent if emergency accommodation is not available in the county or there are no vacancies in the hotel system,” the council said.

In a statement issued after the letter was raised in the Dáil, South Dublin County Council said: “It is not our policy to advise any homeless or potentially homeless clients to present to a garda station and all efforts are made to find a suitable placement for clients in need of emergency accommodation.”

In the Dail, Sinn Féin finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty criticised Tánaiste Micheál Martin over the family being forced to go to their local garda station for safety.

“This is what is happening under this Government,” Mr Doherty said.

“Families are now being told by local authorities that where they need to go to stay safe is the local Garda station. Yet, the Tánaiste comes in here and trots out the same slogans, week after week, that Fianna Fáil is the party of homeownership. It is complete and utter nonsense,” he added.

Mr Martin responded to Mr Doherty accusing him and his party of hypocrisy on housing and specifically their opposition to end the eviction ban.

Mr Martin said Sinn Féin opposed three national schemes to help people buy homes and in local councils they had also opposed many specific housing schemes.

“You are playing ‘Tadhg an dá thaobh’ – (Tadhg of both sides) – on this. You are arguing both sides on this – coming in here delivering populist sound bites,” the Tánaiste said.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl intervened twice during the debate telling Pearse Doherty to have respect for his office.

Eventually Mr Ó Fearghaíl threatened to suspend proceedings.

Later, Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns asked Mr Martin could he name another Housing Minister in the history of the State who has “openly admitted to deliberately opting to making people homeless?”

She also asked if Fianna Fáil values were represented in the decision to end the eviction ban.

Mr Martin respond by saying his party’s values were represented through the act of Fianna Fáil insisting on the housing portfolio in government negotiations.