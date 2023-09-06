Cost of TV licence may fall due to RTÉ reforms –Micheál Martin

Tánaiste Micheál Maritn has suggested the cost of the TV licence could be cut as part of reforms of RTÉ.

Speaking in Israel, Mr Martin also ruled out the prospect of the Government directly funding RTÉ after it emerged the broadcaster is set to lose €21m in revenue this year.

His comments come as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he understands if the public is sceptical about TV licence overhaul being in place by 2025.

Minister Martin said the Government is committed to public service broadcasting across all stations, national and local media and print media.

“I think we need a solution for that and I’ve always consistently said, in my view, we should replace the licence with a universal fee or charge that would be at the same if not reduced,” he said.

“It’d mean an automatic higher income but would also guarantee independence for the media from Government, from dependence on Government for ongoing funding,” he added.

Mr Martin said the alternative is you pay the entire cost of running RTÉ directly from the exchequer and this would undermine the independence of the media.

“To be dependent 100pc on Government for your funding is a very serious issue. Because it risks undermining that crucial independence that means people in Government are held to account. I think that’s a serious issue I disagreed with the media commission on that. I think an issue worthy of a deep consideration,” he added.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he understands the “scepticism” of the public as he vowed to have overhauled the €160 charge by 2025 as previous promises to do so by Government have not materialised.

He said the fee will be overhauled next year, with the relevant laws in place by 2025.

However, RTÉ would have to apply and compete with other media organisations for the funding each year, he suggested.

“I can understand the scepticism but that is a commitment I am making, we can’t continue to deal with this issue on a year by year basis and it’s very clear to me that we need to have a new system in place that isn’t just about funding RTÉ that provides funding for the wider public service media,” he said.

“The fund that we have for public service broadcasting and for public service media shouldn’t all go to RTÉ. I know some of it doesn’t at the moment, there is a broadcasting fund but the vast majority of it does and I don't think that’s entirely right in a modern era, that there should be a greater degree of competition with what is ultimately public money.”

Meanwhile, Media Minister Catherine Martin said the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA)’s NewEra unit will now probe the €55m bailout needed by RTÉ for a projected €21m loss in TV licence revenue and €34.5m funding already requested.

“Before the controversy I was asked for that €34.5m and as you know on Monday of this week I received a letter outlining that €34.5m but also that €21m projected by year end due to decline in TV licence payments,” she said.

“I have forwarded that to New ERA and that’s the figure they are interrogating now and that’s what will inform my discussions.”

She said the broadcaster will not be allowed to fall.

Despite several Government ministers saying repeatedly that there will have to be certain conditions on any more taxpayer funding allocated to RTÉ, Minister Martin said RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst will only outline his full plans for reform in October, too late for a figure to be decided for the Budget.

“I don’t think it’ll land in time for this Budget,” said Minister Martin.

“The strategic vision will be towards the longer term funding model.”